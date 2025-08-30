A new world record is set following the 9,000 mile crossing. Today, pizza will be eaten.

THREE Scottish brothers have set a new world record after completing the fastest human-powered crossing of the full Pacific Ocean.

To a blast of the bagpipes, rowers Jamie, Ewan, and Lachlan Maclean arrived in Cairns, Australia on Saturday August 30 at 1.52am UTC following a mammoth 139 days 5 hours and 52 minutes at sea during which they rowed 9,000 miles across the world’s largest ocean.

The Edinburgh-born trio are the first team ever recorded to row from South America to Australia.

Middle brother Jamie, 31-year-old adventurer described the voyage as the “most incredible, relentless and often surreal experience of my life”.

He added: “This won’t surprise anybody – but all I want is a pizza.”

He described the “tough” final push to Australia, when the brothers “seriously thought” they might run out of provisions.

The brothers arrived in Cairns to a blast of the pipes around 1.50am GMT on Saturday. | Contributed

Friends and family waited on the quayside for the brothers to arrive following their often terrifying crossing of the Pacific. | Contributed

Jamie added: “Despite how exhausted we were, we had to step up a gear and make it before supplies ran out, but now we get to eat proper food. “

“Ocean rowing has given us newfound appreciation for things we used to take for granted – like going for a shower, lying in bed, or simply leaning on something stationary.

“ While I might miss the routine, the solitude, the sunsets, and sunrises and so much more, right now I’m just very glad to be back on land with my friends and family who I’ve missed so much. The whole thing will take a while to sink in.”

Previously, the fastest time to cross the full Pacific Ocean was 159 days 16 hr 58 mins.

This was achieved by Fedor Konyukhov (Russia), who rowed 7,393 miles (6,424 nautical miles; 11,897.9 km) from Chile, to Australia in 2014.

The trio took on the epic challenge to raise awareness and fund projects that provide clean water for life to people living in Madagascar through their Maclean Foundation.

So far, they have raised more than £795,000 as supporters from around the globe – including stars Ewan MacGregor, Mark Wahlberg, and Flea – rallied behind the campaign.

The voyage, which began on April 12 at 8pm UTC, threw significant challenges at the rowers, including crippling seasickness for Ewan and Jamie during the first two week

Meanwhile, Lachlan had a “terrifying scare” when he was thrown overboard during a night shift only to be pulled back on the boat by his older brother Ewan.

Extreme weather stalled their progress and caused a fast-depleting food supply, leaving the brothers in a race against time to complete the row.

The adventurers also had to deal with a broken water maker, faulty auto helm, and countless injuries as they spent up to 14 hours per day on the oars.

The Scots were reunited with more than 50 friends and family who made the trip from the UK – including their mum, Sheila – as well as hundreds of fans at Cairns Marlin Marina today (Saturday).

This weekend will be dedicated to rest and relaxation before the brothers head to Sydney with their boat for an event at the Maritime Museum next week.

While the mid-Pacific – from California to Hawaii – is well travelled, relatively few have attempted the full Pacific from South America to Australia. Earlier this year, Lithuanian solo rower Aurimas Mockus had to abandon his Pacific crossing attempt due to Tropical Cyclone Alfred.

Ewan (33), who left his job as an engineer at Dyson to take on this once-in-a-lifetime adventure, added: “The days have been long and yet the weeks have flown past, it’s strange to think of the time that we’ve spent out here.

“This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done, and I couldn’t have even contemplated it without my brothers.

“ There have been countless setbacks to overcome, some leaving us lost, but we’ve always lifted each other up. We’ve shed tears of joy and laughed till our cheeks hurt. And at times we’ve cried with sadness and with fear, but our spirits have been lifted, time and time again, by the support of so many rallying behind us.”

As well as online donations, many have been inspired to take on a charity challenge of their own, from Chamberlain Care Home’s weekly physio rowing sessions to a five-year-old running a mile every day of his school holidays.

Youngest brother Lachlan, who marked his 27th birthday during the five-month voyage, was inspired to support clean water projects in Madagascar after visiting the country following university.

He said: “We’ve completed the row but the journey isn’t over. We have a charity target of £1 million ($2.06m AUD) which will provide clean water for life to 40,000 people living in Madagascar, and we won’t stop until we get there. Clean water is the most basic of needs, and it’s too often taken for granted.

“While we’re looking forward to getting back to Scotland to see our dad, and to enjoy life back at our croft in Nedd in the Highlands, we’re also very excited to get back out to Madagascar as it’s a very special place for us.”

The brothers’ boat, Rose Emily, was named after the sister they never knew, as their parents lost her during pregnancy. The boat, which the brothers built alongside ocean rowing legend Mark Slats, is believed to be the fastest and lightest ocean rowing boat ever made.

The brothers first caught the bug for ocean rowing in 2019 when they set out to row the Atlantic Ocean. Despite being relative novices to the sport, the trio broke three world records when they rowed from La Gomera in the Canary Islands to Antigua in 35 days.