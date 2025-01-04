Scotland braces itself for more extreme weather as the Met Office issues warnings for snow.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Large parts of the UK will be hit by heavy snow and freezing rain which could lead to disruption this weekend amid two amber weather warnings.

Stranded vehicles on the roads, delayed or cancelled rail and air travel and power cuts are all likely as the country grapples with a week-long spell of wintry conditions, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Here is a break down of the weather predicted for this weekend in Scotland.

Saturday weather

There are two yellow weather warnings in Scotland for Saturday.

These both cover the North of the country, and the Northern islands including Shetland and Orkney.

The warnings predict both snow and ice, with the Met Office warning: “ Temperatures will again fall widely below freezing during Saturday evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This will allow ice to form readily on untreated surfaces, particularly where roads and pavements remain wet from wintry showers.

“Scattered showers will fall as a mixture of rain, sleet and snow.

“Most areas are unlikely to see any fresh accumulations of snow though some slight falls are possible in places, mainly over Shetland and on higher ground in North Highland.”

Gritters clearing the snow on the M8 this week | Lisa Ferguson/The Scotsman

Sunday weather

There are three yellow weather warnings in Scotland for Sunday, covering a larger area of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The North of Scotland continues to have an ice warning, while the east coast and the south west coast are expecting snow.

The Met Office specifies: “ Whilst not all areas may be affected, outbreaks of snow will likely develop during Sunday and Sunday night, potentially giving some significant accumulations in places, especially over parts of southeast Scotland, where 2-5 cm of snow could accumulate widely, and as much as 10-15 cm over the higher ground of the Borders.

“Rain or sleet is more likely near some eastern coasts.

“As precipitation clears erratically eastwards overnight Sunday into Monday, ice is likely form on untreated surfaces.”

Monday weather

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The weather warnings for both snow and ice for the east coast and the central belt remain in place for the beginning of next week.

It is expected to end Monday morning, though temperatures are set to remain low.

The extreme weather is expected to cause disruption across the country, so the Met Office has offered advice on how to prepare.

They write: “ Snowy, wintry weather can cause delays and make driving conditions dangerous, so to keep yourself and others safe: plan your route, checking for delays and road closures, amending your travel plans if necessary; if driving, leave more time to prepare and check your car before setting off; make sure you have essentials packed in your car in the event of any delays (warm clothing, food, water, a blanket, a torch, ice scraper/de-icer, a warning triangle, high visibility vest and an in-car phone charger).