Scotland’s weather: The coldest temperatures on record

Cold weather is to be expected during winter months across the UK. But Scots are more likely to endure extreme cold than elsewhere in the country.

Ten of the 12 coldest temperatures on record since 1961 were set north of the Border, Met Office records show.

Boys in Edinburgh warm their hands in Edinburgh during a cold 1963 winter's day and snow storm blasts Glasgow in the same year. Pictures: TSPL

IN PICTURES: 5 of the worst storms to hit Scotland

Braemar, a village around 58 miles west of Aberdeen, is one of the coldest low lying settlements in the country. On two occasions in the last 130 years the mercury has plunged to -27.2, which remains a UK record.

The same numbing temperature was recorded at Altnaharra, a small hamlet in rural Sutherland, in 1995. The village’s northerly latitude and inland location mean that in winter it often features in the daily weather extremes for the UK. But residents can at least enjoy warm summer days, with a high of 28 °C recorded in May 2017.

READ MORE: Holyrood immigration plans would stop migrants moving to England

The coldest UK temperatures on record

1) 10 January 1982, Braemar, Aberdeenshire -27.2 °C

1= 30 December 1995, Altnaharra, Highland -27.2 °C

1= 11 February 1895, Braemar, Aberdeenshire -27.2 °C

2) 13 December 1981, Shawbury, Midlands -25.2 °C

3) 13 January 1979, Carnwath, South Lanarkshire -24.6 °C

4) 20 January 1984, Grantown-On-Spey, Moray -23.6 °C

5) 27 January 1985, Lagganlia, Highland -23.4 °C

6) 13 January 1987, Caldecott, Midlands -23.3 °C

6= 08 January 2010 Altnaharra, Highland -22.3 °C

7) 18 February 1960, Grantown-On-Spey, Moray -22.2 °C

7= 30 December 1961, Cannich, Highland -22.2 °C

7= 18 January 1963, Braemar, Aberdeenshire -22.2 °C