Scotland’s weather: Snow warning issued for much of the country

A yellow warning for snow/snow and ice has been issued for parts of Scotland over the next two days

A yellow warning for snow and snow and ice is in place for Central, Tayside and Fife, Highlands, Grampian, Eilean Siar and the Strathclyde regions of Scotland.

Forecasters are expecting snow from mid morning until mid afternoon on Wednesday.

Much of the snow is expected mainly over high ground with only temporary slushy accumulations at lower levels where it will most fall as rain.

1 to 3 cm of snow is likely in places above 200m with 5 to 10 cm possible above 300m.

While many lower levels will be exempt from snow, strong winds will accompany the winter weather.

A yellow snow and ice warning has been issued for much of Thursday in the same regions.

Heavy wintry showers and falling temperatures will lead to some icy surfaces and some lying snow on Thursday.

Low temperatures could prevent ice from melting with drivers warned of difficult conditions.

Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with snow showers and heavy winds expected to continue in spells throughout the day.