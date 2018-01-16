Sir Salter Scott: Names of Scottish road gritters prove a hit

Generally yellow in colour and carrying a heavy load of salt, the average road gritter is not designed to win public affection.

But an online tracking device set up by Transport Scotland to allow drivers to monitor the gritting of roads in real time has proved a surprise online hit - and not for the reason it was originally intended.

With much of the country under snow, and the services of gritters more in demand than ever, the digital service has been in great demand. It’s there that the weird and wonderful - or downright terrible - names of Scotland’s gritters have been spotted and widely shared on social media.

Sir Andy Flurry, Grittie McVittie, Sir Salter Scott and Gritty Gritty Bang Bang are just some of the gritters currently ensuring Scotland’s trunk roads remain free from ice and snow.

Many of the lorries were named as part of a competition at the Road Expo Scotland show which took place at the end of 2016.

The gritter patrol app was launched in 2016, and followed an investment in 161 weather stations across Scotland which send data to trunk road maintenance companies.

There are more than 200 grit lorries at Transport Scotland’s disposal.

But Scotland is not the only place to name its gritters. Last year, two lorries in Doncaster were named Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney and David Plowie in a council-run online poll.