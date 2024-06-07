Scotland News Live: Sturgeon talks 'therapeutic' memoir | Scotland's greatest 50 players of the last 50 years | The Eras Tour comes to Scotland
The 20 seats where SNP MPs are fighting for their political lives at the general election
The latest polls don’t look great for the SNP.
Most are predicting they will fall behind Labour as the largest party in Scotland. Others are predicting they could lose up to 35 of their 43 seats.
Regardless of what happens on July 4, it looks likely several SNP MPs will not be re-elected. So who are the SNP MPs at risk of losing their seats at the ballot box?
Scotland's greatest football players as top 50 of the last 50 years ranked and rated
Ferry passengers attempting to sail from Calais to Dover are suffering major disruption due to strike action in the French port.
Operators P&O Ferries, Irish Ferries and DFDS have cancelled, delayed or rerouted sailings because of the national dispute over pension reforms.
P&O Ferries issued an alert to customers shortly before 8am on Friday which stated: "Our check-in is currently suspended.
"Rest assured if you miss your booked departure, we will get you on the next available."
It advised passengers travelling to Calais to use toilet facilities before they reach the port, bring refreshments and "plan for a wait on arrival".
Irish Ferries cancelled at least four sailings on Friday, while DFDS rerouted all its Calais-Dover crossings to Dunkirk, which is around 30 miles to the east of Calais.
Paris Olympics organisers have unveiled a display of the five Olympic rings mounted on the Eiffel Tower as the French capital marks 50 days until the start of the Summer Games.
The rings, made of recycled French steel, will be displayed on the south side of the 135-year-old landmark in central Paris, overlooking the Seine. Each ring is 30ft in diameter.
Thousands of athletes will parade through the heart of the French capital on boats on the Seine along a 3.7-mile route in the opening ceremony at sunset on July 26.
Rishi Sunak has apologised after skipping a major international ceremony to mark the 80th anniversary of D-Day in order to carry out a General Election TV interview.
The Prime Minister said "it was a mistake" not to stay in France for the international event after he had attended the earlier British ceremony in Normandy.
Mr Sunak has come under intense criticism after it emerged he missed the event with fellow world leaders to head back to the UK for an ITV interview.
The Prime Minister said: "I care deeply about veterans and have been honoured to represent the UK at a number of events in Portsmouth and France over the past two days and to meet those who fought so bravely.
"After the conclusion of the British event in Normandy, I returned back to the UK. On reflection, it was a mistake not to stay in France longer - and I apologise."
Fan frenzy as Taylor Swift’s Eras tour finally arrives in the UK with Edinburgh Murrayfield gig
