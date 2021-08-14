The teenager was last seen on Thursday, August 12, at 8.50pm in the Merkinch area of the city.
She has long hair, dyed red and pink, and has been described as slim and 5ft 2in tall.
She was wearing a black top, black leggings and black shoes when last seen.
Concerns are growing for her welfare and police officers are asking anyone with information on Sarah’s whereabouts to get in touch by calling 101, or via the contact form on the Police Scotland website, quoting incident number 3836 of August 12.
