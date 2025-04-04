The Metropolitan Police has confirmed that the actor has been charged.

Comedian and actor Russell Brand has been charged with sexual offences, including rape.

Detectives began an investigation after Brand was accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse by several women in a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches in September 2023 .

The Metropolitan Police have now charged Brand with one count each of rape, indecent assault and oral rape, as well as two counts of sexual assault, relating to four separate women.

Brand has previously denied the accusations, and said all his sexual relationships were "absolutely always consensual".

The alleged incidents took place between 1999 and 2005.

Brand is charged with the rape of a woman in 1999 in the Bournemouth area and the oral rape and sexual assault of a woman in 2004 in the Westminster area of London .

He has also been charged with indecently assaulting a woman in 2001 and sexually assaulting another woman between 2004 and 2005 - both offences are alleged to have taken place in Westminster, London .

Detective superintendent Andy Furphy from the Metropolitan Police said: "The women who have made reports continue to receive support from specially trained officers.

"The Met's investigation remains open and detectives ask anyone who has been affected by this case, or anyone who has any information, to come forward and speak with police. A dedicated team of investigators is available via email at [email protected].

"Support is also available by contacting the independent charity, Rape Crisis at 24/7 Rape and Sexual Abuse Support Line."