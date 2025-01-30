BBC apologises after staff felt ‘unable to raise’ Russell Brand complaints

Russell Brand denies the accusations

A BBC review into the conduct of Russell Brand during his time with the broadcaster has found a number of people “felt unable to raise” concerns about the presenter and believed he “would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent”.

The actor and comedian, 49, denies the accusations, and previously said all his sexual relationships were “absolutely always consensual”.

In September 2023, a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches revealed four women had accused him of sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013.

The Peter Johnston review said on Thursday he investigated eight complaints about Brand, with only one of those formally made to the BBC.

He said: “I am grateful to those who have come forward to talk to me and my team and I have apologised on behalf of the BBC to those most directly affected by what I have documented here.

“The culture of the time undoubtedly influenced what was acceptable/tolerated, but I have found that a number of individuals had concerns about Russell Brand’s behaviour which they felt unable to raise then.

“Many interviewees believed, rightly or wrongly, that Russell Brand would always get his way and therefore they stayed silent (and I note here my finding above that the one complaint that was made in 2007 was not dealt with effectively when it was made).

“The processes for raising any concerns were also not as developed as they are now.

“In the intervening years the BBC has introduced other mechanisms and routes for staff to raise concerns.”

In response to the report, the BBC said: “The review considered eight complaints of misconduct about Russell Brand, only two of which were made while he was engaged by the BBC, one formally and one informally.