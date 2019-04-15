Runaway ‘Road Runner’ emu filmed speeding along Highland road

A baffled driver caught a runaway emu speeding along a Highland road on camera.

Professional mountain bike racer Greg Williamson from Inverness shot the bizarre footage while stuck in traffic on the A82 near Loch Ness.

READ MORE: Spire collapses as huge fire engulfs Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris

“From a distance, I could see the traffic was being held up,” the 27-year-old said. “Then the emu just came running alongside from the opposite direction. It was going at quite speed and there were lots of cars behind it.

“I just grabbed my phone and started filming. It was quite funny.”

It is understood the emu escaped from a nearby farm and was unharmed.

For all the latest Scottish news, sport and features click here, or head to our Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.