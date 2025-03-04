Rockstar Games acquires Video Games Deluxe, renaming studio Rockstar Australia

Grand Theft Auto will soon be available to play on Netflix Games. | Netflix

The Sydney-based developer will be renamed Rockstar Australia.

Rockstar Games has acquired Video Games Deluxe with the Sydney-based developer to be renamed Rockstar Australia.

The studio recently worked on re-releases of L.A. Noire and L.A. Noire: The VR Case Files, as well as upgrading Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition for Netflix, iOS, Android and more.

The new studio will join Rockstar’s other offices around the world, including the firm’s two Scottish locations in Dundee and Edinburgh.

In a statement released by Take-Two Interactive Software, Rockstar Games’ head of publishing Jennifer Kolbe said: “After working together closely over many years, we are excited to have Video Games Deluxe join the team as Rockstar Australia.”

Video Games Deluxe was founded in 2013 by Brendan McNamara, the former creative director of Team Bondi. Team Bondi developed the Rockstar-published detective game L.A. Noire which was released in 2011.

McNamara said: “It’s been an honour to work closely with Rockstar Games this past decade.