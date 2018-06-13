Road deaths in Scotland at record low in 2017

Have your say

The number of people killed on Scotland’s roads has fallen to a record low.

Transport Scotland figures show 146 people died in road accidents in 2017, down 45 from the previous year.

The total number of road casualties fell by 14% from 2016, from 10,905 to 9,391, and the number of people seriously injured dropped by 7% to 1,580.

When records began in 1950 there were 529 people killed on Scottish roads among 15,856 casualties.

Statistics show numbers have generally decreased since 1970 when there were a record 815 deaths.

The 2017 figures show there were 899 child casualties in reported road accidents, including two fatalities.

There were three fewer cyclists killed than in 2016, with five fatalities, but pedestrian deaths increased by six to 38 in 2017.

The largest number of 2017 road deaths involved cars, where 65 people died - 41 less than 2016.

Among motorcyclists there were 29 deaths, down one form 2016.