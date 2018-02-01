Revealed: The most dangerous roads in Scotland and the UK

The most dangerous roads in the UK have been revealed in a new study.

Statistics from the Department of Transport were used by Regtransfers.co.uk to uncover the 50 most high risk routes in Britain, and the most dangerous road in every region, including Scotland.

The number of people killed in the UK has reached a five-year high. A total of 1,792 deaths were recorded in road traffic accidents last year, up four percent on the previous year and the most since 2011.

In 2017, Scotland’s road casualties fell to their lowest level since records began in 1950 but deaths in road accidents have risen.

The top 10 most dangerous roads can be found in London where nearly 25 people are killed or seriously injured for every 100 miles of tarmac in London, compared to less than seven for every 100 miles of rural roads.

North of the border, the A68, which is the road that links Edinburgh to the North East of England ranks the 20th most dangerous road in the UK, with an accident rate of 2.7 per 1 million vehicle-miles driven. The A7, which is the Edinburgh-Carlisle road is also among the 50 most dangerous roads in the UK, with an accident rate of 2.25, ranking it the 28th most dangerous road.

Also on the list is the A71, the road that connects Edinburgh and Ayrshire, it has an accident rate of 1.82 per 1 million vehicle-miles driven.

As well as discovering the 50 most dangerous roads in Britain, further research was conducted to find out the most dangerous road in every different part of the country.

Angela Banh, of Regtransfers said: “To create this unique data set, we’ve divided the number of accidents by the amount of traffic on that road, and it reveals that the busiest roads that typically come out on top aren’t actually the most dangerous.

“It’s the roads that see more accidents per vehicle-mile which we should be most wary of - the ones drivers may actually feel safer on in comparison to a motorway or country lane.”