Kessock Avenue fire: Fire on residential street in Inverness being treated as 'wilful'
Police are treating a fire on a residential street in Inverness on Sunday night as “wilful”.
Emergency services were called to Kessock Avenue at 11.40pm after receiving a report of a fire at a property.
The fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service and there were no reports of any injuries.
Enquiries into the incident are ongoing however police are treating the fire as “wilful”.
Detective Constable Ryan Slaney said: “Thankfully no-one was injured as a result of this reckless act.
“I am appealing for anyone with information which could assist to contact us.
“Additionally, if anyone has any private CCTV or dash cam footage which could assist, please get in touch.”
Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting reference 3686 of October 12.
