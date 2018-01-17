Rescued baby hedgehog receives hydrotherapy from Scottish SPCA

Meet Phelps, the young hedgehog who is currently undergoing hydrotherapy under the supervision of the Scottish SPCA.

Phelps closely supervised by Nicola Turnbull. Picture: Scottish SPCA

Phelps was discovered outside during the day in November, a time of the year where the animals are usually preparing for hibernation.

He was given to the Scottish SPCA, who soon realised the growing pup could not use his hind legs.

In order for him to build up strength in the area whilst not having him bear weight, and to do so as safely as possible, they introduced him to a pool. Staff have been delighted with his progress.

Colin Seddon, manager of the Wildlife Rescue Centre in Fishcross, said: “Phelps arrived into our care back in November and once he uncurled we realised that he was unable to use his hind legs.

“Our vet advised physiotherapy and because hedgehogs curl up when scared, we decided to place him in a shallow bath of water.

“He was closely supervised by Nicola Turnbull, our head of small mammals, and was able to build up strength in his hind legs without having to bear any weight.

“We continued his treatment over a seven day period and gradually Phelps regained the use of his hind legs and should be ready for release once the weather gets warmer!”

“We would be particularly concerned if a hedgehog is out during the day at this time of year and would urge anyone who finds one to call our animal helpline so we can come and collect it.

“They should try to contain it by picking it up using gardening gloves or a thick towel and placing it in a secure box. It can then be left with fresh water and tinned cat food until we arrive.

“Hedgehogs will struggle in the cold, so if anyone spots one during the freezing winter weather they should call us immediately.”

Anyone who discovers an injured or distressed wild animal should call the Scottish SPCA animal helpline on 03000 999 999.

