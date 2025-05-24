Renfrewshire crime: Pair charged with wildlife offences for allegedly breaching dog hunting law | John Devlin

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A man and woman have been charged with wildlife offences after allegedly breaching a dog hunting law.

The man, 70, and woman, 50, reportedly breached the Hunting With Dogs ( Scotland ) Act 2023 on Saturday January 4 in the Houston area, in Renfrewshire .

Constable Michelle Williams , of Police Scotland, said: "We will continue to tackle wildlife crime and offences under the Hunting with Dogs legislation by working in partnership with a number of organisations.