Renfrewshire crime: Pair charged with wildlife offences for allegedly breaching dog hunting law
A man and woman have been charged with wildlife offences after allegedly breaching a dog hunting law.
The man, 70, and woman, 50, reportedly breached the Hunting With Dogs ( Scotland ) Act 2023 on Saturday January 4 in the Houston area, in Renfrewshire .
Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.
Constable Michelle Williams , of Police Scotland, said: "We will continue to tackle wildlife crime and offences under the Hunting with Dogs legislation by working in partnership with a number of organisations.
"I would urge anyone with concerns about criminality involving wildlife to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
