Renfrewshire crime: Pair charged with wildlife offences for allegedly breaching dog hunting law

By Ryan McDougall
Comment
Published 24th May 2025, 08:09 BST
Renfrewshire crime: Pair charged with wildlife offences for allegedly breaching dog hunting lawRenfrewshire crime: Pair charged with wildlife offences for allegedly breaching dog hunting law
Renfrewshire crime: Pair charged with wildlife offences for allegedly breaching dog hunting law | John Devlin
Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

A man and woman have been charged with wildlife offences after allegedly breaching a dog hunting law.

The man, 70, and woman, 50, reportedly breached the Hunting With Dogs ( Scotland ) Act 2023 on Saturday January 4 in the Houston area, in Renfrewshire .

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Read more here: River Tay Way: Exploring the ‘stunning’ landscape on trails along Scotland’s longest river

Police Scotland said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Constable Michelle Williams , of Police Scotland, said: "We will continue to tackle wildlife crime and offences under the Hunting with Dogs legislation by working in partnership with a number of organisations.

"I would urge anyone with concerns about criminality involving wildlife to contact Police Scotland on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

Related topics:Police ScotlandWildlife
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice