Book covers 50 mile route from Loch Tay to Perth

A guidebook for walkers and cyclists on the new River Tay Way trail along Scotland’s longest river has been launched.

The 50-mile route links Kenmore at the west end of Loch Tay with Perth, passing through Aberfeldy, Dunkeld and Birnam, Murthly, Stanley and Luncarty.

Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust strategic routes officer Andy Barrie reading the guide beside the Tay | Photos by Zöe/PKCT

The Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust, which developed the guide, said the trail passed through some of Perthshire’s finest countryside, which featured a “rich abundance of natural, built, historical and sporting heritage”.

The route has separate paths for walkers and cyclists, with the latter following national cycle routes that also link Perth and Dundee.

The trust said kayakers, paddleboarders, canoeists and swimmers could follow the route on water.

Attractions include the Scottish Crannog Centre near Kenmore, the Birks of Aberfeldy, the Loch Tay viewpoint at Pine Cone Point in Craigvinean Forest and The Hermitage near Dunkeld.

A forest section of the trail | Photos by Zöe/PKCT

The 500-year-old Birnam Oak is thought to be the last survivor of a wood featured in Shakepeare’s Macbeth, while 18th century Stanley Mills has been described as one of the Industrial Revolution’s best preserved relics.

The River Tay Way Hub opened last year in Aberfeldy to provide toilets, showers and facilities for campers.

Bikepacking guide and trust ambassador Rosie Baxendine said: “The River Tay Way is a fantastic addition to the offering we have here in Perthshire and this new guidebook is a valuable resource for anyone who wants to explore the routes, appreciating the smaller details as well as the stunning landscapes.

“As both a keen cyclist and a local tour guide, this book is an excellent way of making the area more accessible for those who want to appreciate the best of the River Tay corridor.

The Hermitage near Dunkeld | Photos by Zöe/PKCT

“Cycling and walking, as well as being out and about in nature, have proven benefits both for physical and mental health and wellbeing, and we are very fortunate to have accessible active travel for leisure routes that suit a range of abilities and budgets in this area.”

The rain-proof paper guide is published by Edinburgh-based Rucksack Readers, which specialises in books for long-distance walkers and cyclists.

Guide author and Rucksack Readers founder Jacquetta Megarry said: “The route starts at Loch Tay and passes through grand scenery, with ancient woodlands, railway heritage and prehistoric remains.

“There is also an abundance of wildlife along the route as the Tay system is home to salmon, red squirrels and many other species.”

Andrew Barrie, the trust’s strategic routes officer, said: “The active travel routes take users through some of the finest countryside in Perthshire from the shores of Loch Tay to the new museum in Perth, with the road route travelling onto the V&A in Dundee.

“There are lots of wonderful places to visit, many of which are highlighted in this book, and we would encourage everyone - whether they are local to the area or visiting - to take their time exploring this wonderful part of Scotland.”