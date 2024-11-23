Live: Storm Bert hits Scotland as snow sweeps in, trains cancelled and driver warnings issued
Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force bringing a “potential risk to life and property”.
Travel is widely disrupted with roads closed and some train routes cancelled throughout Saturday with rail companies urging passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow and ice for parts of Scotland and northern England, with a “good chance some rural communities could be cut off”.
Amber warnings mean there is the potential for risk to life and property.
“Travel delays on roads are likely, stranding some vehicles and passengers” the national weather service said.
Storm Bert sweeps Scotland
Key Events
- Queensferry Crossing closed
- Scots urged not to travel "unless absolutely necessary"
- All Lothian Buses cancelled
- Heavy snow falls this morning
- Trains disrupted and cancelled
- Flood alerts issued
- Wind warning for Highlands and Islands
- Traffic struggling on M8
Jeremy Corbyn misses pro-Palestine march in Glasgow due to Storm Bert
Jeremy Corbyn was unable to make a pro-Palestine march in Glasgow on Saturday after his train to Scotland was cancelled due to Storm Bert
The former Labour leader – who sits as an independent MP – was set to give a speech at the protest but audience members were told he was unable to attend.
It comes as Storm Bert batters the UK, with large swathes of Scotland under a Met Office yellow weather warning.
New weather warning issued as Storm Bert holds
A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Central, Tayside and Fife.
Disruption is expected in the area as forecast rain hits as snow lies on the ground.
The Met Office said spray and flooding on roads would hamper journey times with flooding of a “few” homes and businesses likely.
Some interruption to power supplies and other services is also likely.
4,000 homes without power in England and Wales
The National Grid said around 4,000 homes in its region of the Midlands, south-west England and south Wales, are without power as Storm Bert continues to cause chaos across the country.
Ross Easton, of Energy Networks Association (ENA) – which represents the UK’s power network operators, said: “There are a few localised weather-related power cuts in parts of Britain this morning. However, for most parts of the country the severe weather hasn’t yet had a significant impact.
“Forecasters are describing this as a ‘multi-hazard event’ with the worst of the weather yet to arrive, and so our members have extra engineers and contact centre teams available, and control rooms are monitoring the storm closely as it develops.”
Snow gates closed
The snowgates at Spittal of Glenshee and at Braemar are now closed.
The A93 Blairgowrie to Braemar Road is also closed due to the weather conditions.
Traffic grinds to a halt on M73 at Cumbernauld.
Drivers have been urged not to travel unless ‘absolutely necessary’ as Storm Bert makes its mark. Cars grind to a halt on the M73.
Scots urged not to travel "unless absolutely necessary"
Scots are being urged not to travel “unless absolutely necessary” as Storm Bert causes travel disruption across the country.
Major roads have been closed following multiple crashes, while trains and ferries have been cancelled amid strong winds, heavy rain, snow and ice.
Travellers are suffering major disruption on Saturday, with warnings that more is to come.
Emergency services closed junctions 13 and 14 of the M74 following a crash at around 7am.
Traffic Scotland warned of “extremely poor driving conditions” in the area.
Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the M8 at Junction 3 as vehicles lost traction in the snow.
Police Scotland urged people not to travel on the country’s roads “unless absolutely necessary”.
The A68 between St Boswells and Ancrum in the Scottish Borders has also been closed following a five-car crash in the area.
The Queensferry Crossing is also closed in both directions due to the risk of falling ice. Traffic on the M90 is now being diverted over the Forth Road Bridge.
Meanwhile, ScotRail has cancelled services from Inverness to Elgin, Aberdeen to Inverurie as well as Glasgow Queen Street to Oban.
Forecasters have predicted as much as 40cm of snow on high grounds and winds of up to 70mph.
Nearly all of Scotland is under a Met Office weather warning, including an amber snow and ice alert for parts of the Highlands, Aberdeenshire, Perth and Kinross and Angus.
Scenes from the M8 at Junction 3 after several vehicles “lost traction” in the snow.
Traffic Scotland said the area remained heavily congested.
Traffic is moving “extremely slowly”
Delays are around 30 minutes for eastbound traffic and around an hour for vehicles heading west.
All buses cancelled in Edinburgh
Lothian Buses has cancelled all buses across the capital.
A statement said: “Due to adverse weather across the network, buses are unable to continue due to safety concerns.
“We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused, and thank you for your patience while our teams work to assess routes.”
The Lothian Buses website was down at the time of writing.
Morning whiteout in Aberdeenshire
Our rural affairs correspondent Katharine Hay sent us this picture from near Huntly this morning. Snow is to give way to heavy rain with the area covered by a flood warning as a result.
How is Storm Bert affecting you today? I am looking for info and pix from across the country.
Please send to [email protected]
Stay warm and safe!
Queensferry Crossing closed due to risk of falling ice
The Queensferry Crossing has been closed as a safety precaution due to a risk of falling ice.
Transport Scotland’s operating company BEAR Scotland took the decision at 10:20 after ice was observed falling from the bridge’s stay cables above the carriageway.
M90 traffic has been stopped while automated barriers at either end of the Queensferry Crossing are moved into position to redirect the motorway over the neighbouring Forth Road Bridge
Snow diverts flights to Edinburgh Airport
Flights have been diverted to Edinburgh as snow brings chaos to Newcastle Airport.
Passengers due to land in the north east of England are instead arriving in Edinburgh this morning.
The airport posted on X: “Due to Storm Bert, the airport has had continuous, heavy snow this morning.
“Our snow team is operational and are working hard to keep any disruption to a minimum and we will provide a further update later this morning.
“Passengers are advised to visit our website for the latest flight information and to contact their airline directly if they have any queries.”
Wind warning for Highlands and Islands
A yellow warning for wind is in place in Highlands and Islands until 5pm tonight.
Peak gusts of 50-60 mph are expected across the area with speeds to rise to 60-70mph in some coastal areas. Speeds could increase further in the most exposed coastal stretches.
Snow scenes
Falkirk woke up to snow this morning although rain - and wind - is set to move in this afternoon.
Flood warnings issued
Four flood warnings have been issued as heavy rain combines with snowmelt across parts of the country.
The warnings cover Dumfries and Galloway, Tayside, southern Aberdeenshire and Dundee and Angus areas from Saturday afternoon continuing into Sunday.
SEPA said that surface water may lead to travel disruption in these areas.
Christmas lights switch-on cancelled
The switch-on of the Christmas lights in Perth has been cancelled due to the weather.
Perth and Kinross council said that safety concerns and travel disruption had led to the decision.
“In particular, the yellow warning for strong winds which could pose a public safety risk with large structures like the stages,” a statement said.
It added: “Perth's Christmas Lights Switch-On event has been a staple of the city centre event calendar for many years and, barring Covid, this is the first time we have ever had to cancel it.
“ Unfortunately, due to the timescales and costs involved, we will not be able to reschedule the event to an alternative date. However, the Christmas cabins and Santa Grotto will remain in place as advertised.
“We regret and share the disappointment of everyone who was looking forward to the event. We're sure you agree that safety must come first.”
Amber warnings for snow and ice - where does it cover?
The amber alert for heavy snow and ice is in force between 7am and 5pm on Saturday in areas across Scotland.
Between 10 to 20cm is likely on ground above 200 metres and potentially as much as 20-40cm on hills above 400 metres.
The warning covers parts of Angus, Perth and Kinross, Stirlingshire, Aberdeenshire and some of the Highlands, Argyll and Bute, the Borders, Dumfries and Galloway, East Ayrshire and South Lanarkshire.
ScotRail suspends trains and issues timetable changes
Scotrail has suspended two services from noon as the weather sets to worsen.
Services between Aberdeen and Inverurie will be suspended from 12pm today.
No trains will run from noon onwards between Inverness and Elgin.
Delays are expected on Aberdeen to Inverness line.
Services between Queen Street and Oban will start and terminated at Crianlarich.
Delays also expected on Inverness and Wick service with no trains calling at Thurso.
As weather worsens in the north of England, the Glasgow Central to Newcastle and Carlisle service will terminate at Dumfries.
