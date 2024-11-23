Scots are being urged not to travel “unless absolutely necessary” as Storm Bert causes travel disruption across the country.

Major roads have been closed following multiple crashes, while trains and ferries have been cancelled amid strong winds, heavy rain, snow and ice.

Travellers are suffering major disruption on Saturday, with warnings that more is to come.

Emergency services closed junctions 13 and 14 of the M74 following a crash at around 7am.

Traffic Scotland warned of “extremely poor driving conditions” in the area.

Meanwhile, traffic came to a standstill on the M8 at Junction 3 as vehicles lost traction in the snow.

Police Scotland urged people not to travel on the country’s roads “unless absolutely necessary”.

The A68 between St Boswells and Ancrum in the Scottish Borders has also been closed following a five-car crash in the area.

The Queensferry Crossing is also closed in both directions due to the risk of falling ice. Traffic on the M90 is now being diverted over the Forth Road Bridge.

Meanwhile, ScotRail has cancelled services from Inverness to Elgin, Aberdeen to Inverurie as well as Glasgow Queen Street to Oban.

Forecasters have predicted as much as 40cm of snow on high grounds and winds of up to 70mph.