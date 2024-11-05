Queen cancels public engagements after health update

The Queen is said to be suffering from a chest infection

The Queen is unwell with a chest infection and has withdrawn from her engagements this week, Buckingham Palace has announced.

The Duchess of Gloucester has stepped in on the Queen’s behalf to attend the annual opening of the Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey on Thursday.

Camilla has also pulled out of a Buckingham Palace reception for Olympic and Paralympic athletes hosted by the King the same evening.

It is understood the Queen is currently resting at home.

Aaron Chown/PA Wire

No further details regarding her illness or treatment have been released but she is understood to be under doctors’ supervision.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said: “Her Majesty The Queen is currently unwell with a chest infection, for which her doctors have advised a short period of rest.

“With great regret, Her Majesty has therefore had to withdraw from her engagements for this week but she very much hopes to be recovered in time to attend this weekend’s Remembrance events as normal.