King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visited the Scottish Parliament to mark 25 years of devolution.

King Charles III declared his love for the “Caledonian kaleidoscope” of the Scottish people as he celebrated 25 years of the Scottish Parliament.

MSPs were decked out in their finest to welcome the monarch and Queen Consort Camilla to the parliament on Saturday.

During the event he said all in Holyrood are united by their deep love of Scotland, even if they hold polarising political views.

King Charles III was at the Scottish Parliament to mark 25 years of devolution.

Addressing the parliament, King Charles III said: “We are often told we live in an era of polarisation and division.

“If that is so then it is more important, not less, that in the representation of political debate and policy making the values of hope, civility and generosity of spirit are never far from the heart of the most difficult of issues.

“We are at the end of the day united in our love of Scotland, because of the natural beauty of course, but also because of the strength of character, based on the extraordinary diversity.

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla sign the Scottish Parliament visitors' book

“May the people who have a range of ideas, skills, energy, passion and deeply held beliefs never cease to inspire.

“From the central belt to the north Highlands, across the islands, Ayrshire, the Borders, the cities, towns and villages to the coastal communities - I wonder who could not be moved by this complex Caledonian kaleidoscope?”

He also reiterated both his and his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II’s, love for Scotland, referencing her death at Balmoral Castle in 2022.

Amongst the pomp and ceremony of the day, young people played a big part of the celebrations.

Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone leads King Charles III into the Scottish Parliament chamber.

Beau Johnston from the Scottish Youth Parliament carried the magnificent Elizabeth Sword into and out of the chamber with confidence and grace, accompanied by Eniwaju Adams and Poppy Fairbairn.

Youngsters from various youth groups including the Girlguides, Scots, boys’ and girls’ brigades and LGBT Youth Scotland formed a guard of honour, and 92 talented young musicians from Sistema Scotland’s Big Noise programme played a rousing rendition of Highland Cathedral.

The Gaelic and Scots languages also got a showing, with both Presiding Officer Alison Johnstone and First Minister John Swinney making introductory remarks in Gaelic, Gaelic song from Còisir Alba, and Scots song from Calum McIlroy.

Before the ceremony officially started it was an opportunity to spot well-known faces in the crowd.

Former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf sat together at the SNP backbenches, and were spotted chatting to former presiding officer George Reid.

Former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf

Alex Salmond was seen watching on from the sidelines in the public gallery.

Scottish Secretary Ian Murray and former MEP Lord Ian Duncan enjoyed the view from the dignitaries' gallery, and Lord Advocate Dorothy Bain took up a frontbench seat in the chamber.

SNP and Conservative members donned white roses and the Lib Dems wore daffodils on their lapels.

A small crowd gathered outside to try and catch a glimpse of the king and queen consort, and a few were treated to some handshakes as the pair did a short walkabout when leaving the parliament to head back to the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

That’s not to say there wasn’t a few protests - before the event started a small group gathered on the Royal Mile sporting “Not my king” banners, amongst them former SNP MP Tommy Sheppard.