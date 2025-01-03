Properties evacuated and road closed after lorry hits gas main

Police Scotland urged drivers to avoid the area.

Several properties have been evacuated and a major road in Argyll and Bute has been closed after a lorry crashed into a gas main.

The collision happened at Cowal Kirk in Toward, south of Dunoon, at around 5.20am on Friday .

The force said a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.

They said no injuries have been reported.

A spokesperson for gas distribution company Scottish Gas Networks said: "Our engineers are carrying out urgent repairs along the A815, near Cowal Kirk, after a vehicle collided with our gas network earlier this morning.

"The damage to our pipe has resulted in gas supplies being isolated to approximately 40 properties.