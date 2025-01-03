Properties evacuated and road closed after lorry hits gas main
Several properties have been evacuated and a major road in Argyll and Bute has been closed after a lorry crashed into a gas main.
The collision happened at Cowal Kirk in Toward, south of Dunoon, at around 5.20am on Friday .
The A815 has been closed and Police Scotland urged drivers to avoid the area.
The force said a number of properties have been evacuated as a precaution.
They said no injuries have been reported.
A spokesperson for gas distribution company Scottish Gas Networks said: "Our engineers are carrying out urgent repairs along the A815, near Cowal Kirk, after a vehicle collided with our gas network earlier this morning.
"Police Scotland closed the A815 to motorists and evacuated some properties nearby as a precaution.
"The damage to our pipe has resulted in gas supplies being isolated to approximately 40 properties.
"We're working as quickly as we can to make the required repairs, enabling affected properties to have gas available once more."
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.