Man, 85, dies in hospital two days after being hit by car

By Amy Watson
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 09:52 GMT
An elderly pedestrian has died in hospital days after being struck by a car.

John Allan , 85, was hit by a red Toyota Corolla on Beith Road, Johnstone, Renfrewshire , at around 8.30am on Sunday December 29 .

He sustained injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow , but Police Scotland said he died two days later on New Year's Eve.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police Scotland Sergeant Paul Mellis said: "Our thoughts remain with John's family and friends at this very difficult time.

"Inquiries into the crash are continuing. I would appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us through 101, quoting incident number 0814 of December 29 ."

