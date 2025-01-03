Man, 85, dies in hospital two days after being hit by car
An elderly pedestrian has died in hospital days after being struck by a car.
John Allan , 85, was hit by a red Toyota Corolla on Beith Road, Johnstone, Renfrewshire , at around 8.30am on Sunday December 29 .
He sustained injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow , but Police Scotland said he died two days later on New Year's Eve.
The driver of the car was not injured.
Police Scotland Sergeant Paul Mellis said: "Our thoughts remain with John's family and friends at this very difficult time.
"Inquiries into the crash are continuing. I would appeal to anyone with information or dashcam footage to contact us through 101, quoting incident number 0814 of December 29 ."
Comments
