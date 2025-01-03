Man, 85, dies in hospital two days after being hit by car

"Our thoughts remain with John's family and friends at this very difficult time.”

An elderly pedestrian has died in hospital days after being struck by a car.

John Allan , 85, was hit by a red Toyota Corolla on Beith Road, Johnstone, Renfrewshire , at around 8.30am on Sunday December 29 .

He sustained injuries and was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow , but Police Scotland said he died two days later on New Year's Eve.

The driver of the car was not injured.

Police Scotland Sergeant Paul Mellis said: "Our thoughts remain with John's family and friends at this very difficult time.