The boy was taken to hospital after the incident on Wednesday evening.

Sign up to our daily newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have launched an appeal after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly ‘seriously assaulted’ by three youths in Greater Glasgow.

Officers said the boy was approached by the youths in the Hamilton Road area of Cambuslang at around 5pm on Wednesday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The boy was reportedly approached by three youths in the Hamilton Road area | PA

He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not being treated as life threatening.

Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Inspector John Cochrane said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with officers.

“We are also asking anyone with private CCTV or who was driving around the time to check to see if they have captured anything that could help to get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2416 of October 8.