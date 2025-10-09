Glasgow crime: Appeal after boy, 14, 'attacked' by band of youths in Cambuslang
Police have launched an appeal after a 14-year-old boy was allegedly ‘seriously assaulted’ by three youths in Greater Glasgow.
Officers said the boy was approached by the youths in the Hamilton Road area of Cambuslang at around 5pm on Wednesday.
He was taken to hospital for treatment, but his injuries are not being treated as life threatening.
Police said enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.
Inspector John Cochrane said: “I am appealing to anyone who was in the area at the time and who may have witnessed the incident to come forward and speak with officers.
“We are also asking anyone with private CCTV or who was driving around the time to check to see if they have captured anything that could help to get in touch.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2416 of October 8.
Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.