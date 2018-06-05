Pro-independence group reveals plan for ‘biggest march yet’ in Edinburgh

Organisers of a pro-independence rally have revealed plans for a major demonstration in Edinburgh.

The All Under One Banner (AUOB) group confirmed to The National it is aiming to hold its “biggest march yet” in the Scottish capital in October.

Around 40,000 people took to streets of Glasgow last month for a pro-indy march. Picture: John Devlin

Following on from their marches in Glasgow and Dumfries, AUOB have reportedly added Edinburgh to their list of demonstrations this year, including Bannockburn on June 23, Inverness on July 28, and Dundee of August 25.

Edinburgh Council have yet to give their approval for the march, however campaigners are confident councillors will support the event.

READ MORE: ‘Around 40,000’ take part in pro-independence march in Glasgow

AUOB organiser Manny Singh told the National: “We have started discussions about having a march in Edinburgh in October. It’s early days yet but we will definitely be going to the capital city of our country to march for independence.”

Last month, around 40,000 independence supporters marched through the streets of Glasgow as part of the AUOB event.

Men, women and children were draped in Saltires and waving flags as they walked from Kelvingrove to Glasgow Green, where they heard from speakers including controversial former MSP Tommy Sheridan.

READ MORE: Darren McGarvey: Independence No voters must be persuaded not attacked