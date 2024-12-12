'Predatory' priest sentenced to 16 months in jail over multiple sexual assaults

Priest’s victim suffered ‘significant emotional harm’, court hears

A “predatory” priest who pleaded guilty to multiple counts of sexual assault after repeatedly kissing and fondling a sleeping train passenger has been sentenced to 16 months in prison.

Father Daniel Doherty, a parish priest at St Francis Xavier’s in Falkirk, part of the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh, drank four bottles of wine during a lunch in York, before committing one offence on a busy passenger train bound for Edinburgh, during which he repeatedly placed his hand inside the boxer shorts of his victim and held his penis, before fondling him again while young families were on board the same carriage.

An earlier court hearing in October heard fiscal Sarah Smith explain how one of two women who boarded the train with young children saw Doherty lean forward and start to kiss his victim on the face and lips, later “grabbing” his genitals over his clothing. “The behaviour continued and by this time she thought something was not right about this and was increasingly concerned,” she told the court. “The accused continued his behaviour on and off over the next hour or so and did not appear to care that anyone could see his behaviour.”

Father Daniel Doherty has been sentenced to 16 months in prison. | National World

After a member of staff spoke to Doherty, Ms Smith said he told him that “we are just friends” and “I was affirming him.” During the conversation, the witnesses noticed that the 61 year-old's trouser button was undone, his belt was secured, and his trouser zip was halfway undone.

The two men were then met by British Transport Police officers after arriving in Scotland. The victim, who had woken up several times while being touched by Doherty, did not disclose anything had happened to him due to the priest standing close by. The accused was reported to the police by the victim two days later, who also reported two further episodes in which the priest had abused him while asleep.

Solicitor Gordon Martin, representing Doherty, said his client regretted the upset he had caused to the complainer, as well as his family, friends, parishioners, and the church. All the offences, he said, had been committed against the consumption of “substantial” quantities of alcohol. Doherty, he told the court, was addressing his alcohol problem, and had sought out professional help from doctors in relation to his depression, adding that his brother had died, and he was concerned for his 93 year-old mother.

Father Daniel Doherty has been jailed for sexual assualt | Police Scotland

At the latest hearing at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court, Mr Martin said Doherty continued to receive companionship and counselling from a fellow priest on a “fairly regular basis,” and had received other counselling help offered by the church. He also said Doherty has clearly “suffered embarrassment and shame” and had found himself “alienated” from support systems of the Catholic Church in Scotland, although he noted that the church had helped him as much as they can. Mr Martin told the court that there will be a future church hearing to deal with Doherty’s future in the priesthood.

Sentencing Doherty, who previously served as a parish priest in Kilsyth before taking up his position in Falkirk, Sheriff Charles Lugton said: “Looking at your conduct as a whole, it seems to me that notwithstanding what has been said on your behalf, only a custodial sentence would mark the seriousness of your conduct.

Doherty was sentenced on Thursday at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court. Picture: Scott Louden | Scott Louden

Sheriff Lugton said that Doherty’s conduct demonstrated a “high level of premeditation involved” on his part, telling him: “It is clear that you occupied a senior position to that of the complainer, and the context of that is something of a power imbalance.”

He pointed out the fact that Doherty believed his victim was either sleeping or unconscious at the time of the assaults, and was in a “particularly vulnerable position.” The victim, Sheriff Lugton added, had suffered “significant emotional harm that had affected many areas of his life,” and said potential harm to onlookers was also caused, given one of his offences took place in public.

Responding to the sentencing, Helen Nisbet, procurator fiscal for Tayside, Central and Fife, said: “Daniel Doherty committed these serious sexual offences while holding a position of trust within his community. His predatory behaviour was brought to light thanks to the courage of the victim coming forward and reporting it to the authorities.

"Doherty has now been held accountable and we hope this prosecution makes clear that COPFS takes allegations of sexual offending seriously.”

Police Scotland’s Detective Inspector William Harley added: “This was a hugely distressing experience for Doherty’s victim. He will now have to face the consequences of these despicable actions. Crimes such as this will not be tolerated and will always be thoroughly investigated by Police Scotland.”

In the wake of Doherty’s court appearance in October, during which he admitted three counts of sexual assault and was placed on the sex offenders register, the Archdiocese of St Andrews & Edinburgh issued a statement apologising to Doherty’s victim.

“We wish to offer a profound apology to the person affected and we commend their courage in reporting it,” it stated. When the allegations against Fr Doherty were brought to the attention of the archdiocese, he voluntarily withdrew from active ministry, and remains so, in line with the church’s published procedures.”