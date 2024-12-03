British Transport Police have launched a hunt to find the suspect

A train conductor has been threatened with a knife after approaching a passenger.

The incident happened on a train from Edinburgh Waverley to Aberdeen Sunday, November 10.

The knife threat came after the conductor approached the passenger around 1pm. The man swore at him before producing a knife and threatening to use it.

British Transport Police (BTP) have launched an investigation and appealed for any witnesses to come forward.

The train service stopped at both Inverkeithing and Kirkcaldy stations.

The suspect is described as white, about 5ft 11 inches, in his mid to late 20s, with black hair and wearing a navy-blue tracksuit at the time of the incident.