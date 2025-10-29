A8 crash: Major Port Glasgow road closed after rush hour crash - drivers told to avoid the area
Drivers are being told to avoid the area and expect delays
Part of the A8 in Port Glasgow has been closed following a crash at rush hour on Wednesday morning.
Police said Greenock Road, between the Comet and Kingston roundabouts, is closed is both directions following a collision.
Drivers have been asked to avoid the area and follow the diversion to the rear of the Tesco Extra in Port Glasgow.
Traffic Scotland said drivers should expect delays.
