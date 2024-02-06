The SNP have condemned the “short-term commitments” from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) amid claims the UK is set to boost its firepower in the Red Sea.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt is reportedly planning to increase defence spending in next month’s Budget to bolster the UK’s capabilities in the Red Sea, amid fears about the growing threat of Iran and Russia.

A senior defence insider told the i newspaper that Mr Hunt understands what the MoD “needs”.

It comes as defence Secretary Grant Shapps described backing Houthi attacks in the Red Sea as “disgraceful”, amid claims that demonstrators in London have expressed support for the rebels.

SNP defence spokesperson Martin Docherty-Hughes welcomed the prospect of investment, but accused ministers of thinking only in the short term.

He said: "Any investment in the capability of the armed forces would be welcome, though one has to wonder what the UK Government is bringing to the table in terms of a possible long-term commitment to the Red Sea operation? This does seem like the beginning of one.

“In the lead up to an election, would this investment not be better spent in naval capability in the North Atlantic, thus freeing up US resources?

“Short-term commitments from the MoD such as this are the policy decisions which have led to abysmal recruitment numbers, appalling procurement procedures and a dire black hole that Brexit Britain will never fill”.

The UK government spends just over 2 per cent of GDP on defence, but has pledged to increase this to 2.5 per cent “when conditions allow”. Tobias Ellwood, a former chairman of the defence select committee, has claimed ministers understand the importance of defence.

He said: “There is a realisation that our world is becoming more dangerous, not less.”

An MoD spokesperson said: “We are spending more than £50 billion on defence this year alone, and have significantly increased our spending on defence equipment to £288.6bn over the next decade, including investing in deepening our stockpiles and bringing in new tanks, fighter jets and warships.