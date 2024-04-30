The Japanese Tosa is one of the breeds of dog that is now banned in Britain.

XL Bullies have become the latest breed of dog to be banned in the UK - with Scotland set to follow England’s ban later this year.

The Breed Specific Legislation (BSL) that bans specific dog breeds has been around since 1991 and changes south of the border on February 1 this year meant that owners of XL Bullies will now be considered under this law - while owners based in Scotland have until August 1.

Pets can often become part of the family, so finding out your four-legged friend is now considered a banned breed can be tough but not impossible to manage.

And with a suspected 50,000 XL Bullies still in the UK, there are a few regulations owners need to follow.

To help out, Lynne Fisher, Associate Director at Cliverton dog walker’s insurance provider, has offered some advice.

She explained: “Owning a banned dog breed is possible, but it isn’t always easy. There are a lot of considerations you need to make beyond what a typical dog owner would need to consider. When you’re registering a banned dog breed, you need to know what you’re agreeing to for the safety of you, the public, and your dog.”

Here’s what she had to say.

Which dog breeds are banned?

There are five banned dog breeds in the UK. These include:

XL Bully (from August 1, 2024)

Pit Bull Terrier

Japanese Tosa

Dogo Argentino

Fila Braziliero

What the ban means for current owners

Banned dogs need to be registered. While in England and Wales it is illegal to own an XL Bully without exemption from February 2024, you have until 1 August 2024 to apply for your exemption in Scotland. In Scotland, the law will be that you cannot sell, gift, or exchange an XL Bully after 23rd February 2024, but owning an XL Bully without an exemption certificate will remain legal until later in the year.

By now, in England and Wales, you must have a certificate of exemption to own your banned breed. Your dog is free within the confines of your home to live as it would normally, but in public, you must take extra precautions to care for your animal.

Your banned breed must be on a lead and muzzled while in public at all times. Any banned breed found off their lead or unmuzzled can be taken in by law enforcement.

Letting others take care of your dog

Understandably, you might still need access to kennel, dog grooming, and other dog-care services even with a banned breed. But knowing the rules and needs of your dog, according to the legislation, is important. Your dog must be serviced singularly in all instances. The ratio of staff to dog must always be one-on-one – whether your dog is with a dog walker or groomer. In public areas, including businesses, your banned dog must be on a lead and muzzled.

When you are planning a vacation and looking for someone to take care of your dog, it is important to find a service that is suitable for your banned breed. You need to ensure that the service provider is capable of taking care of your dog’s needs independently. Banned breeds cannot be kept in kennels where other dogs have access to their area, walked alongside other breeds, or unmuzzled in grooming salons while in the public space. Therefore, finding the right fit is crucial for your dog’s wellbeing.

If you’re taking your dog to the vet, you’ll need to ensure they’re on a lead and muzzled while in the waiting area.