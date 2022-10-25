Paul Mullin has send a message to the UK Government with his new boots (Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

The Welsh side released the statement this morning after their star striker Paul Mullin, a former Liverpool academy product, made his feelings known about the Conservative party with an explicit message emblazoned on his new custom made boots.

Mullin, 27, caused a stir on social media when a photo of his new customer made boots were retweeted via his official Twitter page.

The Nike boots, which appear to have been customised by Wrexham based ZebraCustoms, didn’t hold back on the forward’s political stance and were adorned with the words “f**k the Tories” on the same day Rishi Sunak was installed as the new leader of the Conservative party.

However, it looks like the former Cambridge United man will be forced to shell out for a new pair of boots after the Welsh side opted to ban him from wearing them in a statement released on their official website.

The statement said the boots revealed by Paul Mullin on social media will “not be worn tonight, or in any other Wrexham AFC fixture,” adding “the Club has adopted a neutral position on many matters with a political dimension and intends to continue to do so going forward”.

Wrexham, who have risen to fame across the globe after being purchased by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have become the latest football club to be featured as part of a ‘behind the scenes’ type documentary on Disney+.

The show, titled ‘Welcome To Wrexham’, follows both Reynolds and McElhenney as they purchase the fifth tier club and begin their attempts to drag it back into the football league.

However, despite the club’s statement and subsequent banning of the boots, social media users were quick to point out that owner, and Hollywood a-lister, Reynolds appeared to approve of the boots after liking Mullin’s Instagram post.