Welcome to Wrexham will follow the football club's takeover by two Hollywood stars and their successes and failures on and off the pitch.

Here’s everything we know about the FX series so far.

Who are Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ryan Reynolds is a Canadian-born Hollywood actor, film producer, and entrepreneur who is best-known for portraying the title character in the Deadpool superhero film series. He was married to actress Scarlett Johansson from 2008 to 2011 and is now married to actress Blake Lively. The couple have three children.

Rob McElhenney is an American actor, director, producer and screenwriter best known for playing Mac on the hugely-successful comedy series It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, which he also created and produced. He is married to co-star Kaitlin Olson.

When did they take over Wrexham FC?

The club announced their initial interest in investing in September 2020 and the acting duo completed their takeover of Wrexham in February when they invested an immediate £2million in the National League club.

The vast majority of Wrexham fans approved the sale, with a massive 98 per cent in favour of the bid.

What are their plans for the club?

Speaking before the takeover was concluded, on a call with supporters, the duo set out their plans, saying: “Our goal is to grow the team, return it to the English Football League in front of increased attendances at an improved stadium while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

Reynolds added: “We want to be at the Racecourse Ground as much as possible – as many games as I can make. We want to have a pint with the fans...we want to be great ambassadors for the club, to introduce the club to the world and be a global force.”

What will the television programme be about?

Welcome to Wrexham will chronicle the takeover and follow the Red Dragons' fortunes over the following two seasons.

The north Wales club said on their official website: "As revealed by Rob and Ryan when they first met virtually with supporters in November, our new co-chairmen's takeover of the Football Club is being recorded by a documentary crew.

"And Nick Grad, president, original programming at FX Entertainment has confirmed the two-season order of a documentary exploring the club, the town, and Rob and Ryan's 'crash course in football club ownership'."

Grad added: "Rob McElhenney has been an all star on Team FX for years and now has partnered with the formidable Ryan Reynolds to bring glory to the 'Red Dragons' in the docuseries, Welcome to Wrexham.

"Rob and Ryan will take fans inside the sport as never before, pairing their genuine love for the game with the welcome challenge of building on the heritage of this club."

When will it hit our screens?

McElhenney this week announced that the show had been commissioned by American television channel FX Entertainment on on social media with a comedy sketch featuring the two stars and a Welsh translator.