Labour has allowed Nigel Farage to claim Reform are the 'party of working people’

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nigel Farage has parked his tanks on Labour’s lawn and they’ve let him do it.

In a press conference on Tuesday in Westminster, the Reform UK leader vowed to fully reverse the winter fuel payment cuts and scrap the two-child benefit cap because “it’s the right thing to do”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many who have been dismissive of Nigel Farage or his supporters have regretted it - he is here to stay and may achieve some success in fixing our ails

On the latter, he is correct in a moral sense, in that it would lift an estimated 250,000 children out of poverty. It is also a point Labour have made, with the Prime Minister repeating his intention to do so as leader of the opposition - something he then U-turned on during the election campaign.

This speaks to the bind Labour finds itself in. By making these tough decisions, leaning into the importance of being trusted on the economy, Labour has created a space for another party to claim it is speaking up for the worker, the downtrodden, the have nots.

The party founded in the union movement has spent time and political capital defending decisions at odds with its values, damaging its popularity, and in turn handed a gift to a populist movement that can say only they understand what people are going through. They have let Reform claim to be the party of “working people”.

Bridget Phillipson, Secretary of State for Education (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

In Labour’s defence, they were dealt a difficult hand by the previous government. It’s easier to criticise than balance the books. But by persevering with unpopular policies, they have opened the door to Reform and even a reverse ferret now won’t undo the damage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

UK education secretary Bridget Phillipson has admitted the government is looking at scrapping the two-child benefit cap. But much like the string of immigration changes announced after Reform swept the local elections, it looks reactive, rather than a decision they think is best.

The policy has damaged Labour, given ammunition to their opponents and, after months defending it, they’re going to U-turn anyway. Making the tough choices is one thing, but selling them is another.