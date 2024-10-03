John Swinney branded out of touch over troubled £2bn 'SNP pet project'

John Swinney was urged to ditch one of his government’s flagship policies amid accusations his government has become “disconnected from the people it’s supposed to represent”.

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Swinney has been told he needs a “reality check” over pressing ahead with a troubled flagship policy branded “another SNP pet project”.

The First Minister has insisted the Scottish Government will stick with its plans to roll out a National Care Service, despite losing the support of local authorities this week - adding to the mounting opposition to the proposals to centralise adult social care.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plans, announced by former first minister Nicola Sturgeon in 2021, would create a level playing field for adult social care, amid claims it would be the most significant public service reform since the creation of the NHS.

But concerns have been raised over the centralised service taking authority away from local councils, as well as soaring costs and the inclusion of some children's services and addiction support.

First Minister John Swinney (Picture: Jane Barlow/PA Wire)

Earlier this week, the umbrella organisation for Scottish councils, Cosla, withdrew its support for the policy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The original plans for the National Care Service estimated costs between £644 million and £1.26 billion over a five-year period if it was introduced by the end of 2026. But then-health secretary Michael Matheson delayed the service’s delivery by three years to halt costs soaring above £2bn.

Speaking at his opening First Minister’s Questions as leader of the Scottish Conservatives, Russell Findlay told Mr Swinney his Government was “wasting years on another SNP pet project that is doomed to fail”.

He said: “The SNP’s plans for a National Care Service have already wasted £28m of taxpayers’ money.

“Four parliamentary committees have warned about its flaws, NHS bosses have serious concerns, Scotland’s council leaders and unions have pulled their support.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Findlay asked the First Minister why he was “pushing ahead with a plan that nobody seems to want”.

Scottish Conservative leader Russell Findlay | Lesley Martin/PA Wire

In response, Mr Swinney pointed to the Feeley review that he said found “such variation in the quality of social care” around Scotland that “there was an argument and a necessity for there to be a National Care Service”.

But the Scottish Tory leader warned “Scotland’s care sector is collapsing today”, adding “people need action today”.

Mr Swinney said he was “very, very concerned about the level of delayed discharge in our hospitals”, where people are stuck on wards despite no medical reason to do so because they cannot obtain a social care package.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The First Minister said the issue had been “the focus of significant attention”.

Mr Swinney said that per 100,000 people, the level of delayed discharge varied from 9.3 in one local authority area to 108 in another.

He said: “That is unfair in this country, it needs to be addressed and that’s what a National Care Service will deliver.”

But Mr Findlay claimed the approach was “classic SNP”, adding the Government was “wasting time and money - neglecting what people really need”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “This Government needs a reality check. It’s become disconnected from the people it’s supposed to represent, like the thousands who are in need of care today.

“Surely it’s basic common sense to ditch the SNP’s National Care Service plan and just put the money directly into frontline care.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar insisted “the SNP’s plans are now in disarray”.

He said: “We support a proper National Care Service. But as always with this Government, no good idea ever survives their incompetence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s time that the First Minister woke up to the reality in our NHS and care service, ditched this costly, unworkable Bill and brought forward a credible alternative plan to fix the crisis the SNP created.”

Hitting out at the SNP leader directly, Mr Sarwar told MSPs: “The truth is that his plan is an absolute disaster. Workers don’t want it, experts don’t want it, and warnings have been ignored for years.

“The botched plans are just a power grab that will waste money, won’t improve care and won’t address delayed discharge, which is a key factor in the NHS crisis.”

The Scottish Labour leader added: “The SNP’s plans could now cost £2.2bn. Surely this money should be spent on care packages, additional care workers, better pay and conditions, and actually reducing delayed discharge?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Swinney insisted that was “precisely what the Government is doing”.

He said: “The Government has increased social care spending by 25 per cent, which was our target and we have delivered that early.

“Within the commitments we have made we have increased social care expenditure so that care workers are paid more, which they are, so that we have more care workers employed, which we do, to make sure we can deliver that care.”

He said the “rising demand” for care services is why delayed discharges in Scotland’s hospitals remain “so high”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trade unions have previously withdrawn their support for the National Care Service.

GMB Scotland senior organiser Keir Greenaway has said the scheme would only add to the sector’s bureaucracy.

Cosla health and social care spokesperson Paul Kelly said late last month: “Local government cannot support the amended National Care Service Bill brought forward by Scottish Government.”

Health Secretary Neil Gray had said on Sunday that he was seeking discussions with council leaders after they pulled their support for the flagship plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Gray has insisted there is a need to "complete the job". "I want to get round the table and see progress on the National Care Service,” he told the BBC on Sunday.