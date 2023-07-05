All Sections
Why is Rishi Sunak missing from PMQs? How many PMQs has he missed since becoming Prime Minister?

The Prime Minister will miss PMQs again today, raising questions over his attendance record.
Alexander Brown
By Alexander Brown
Published 5th Jul 2023, 11:52 BST
 Comment

Rishi Sunak will miss PMQs today, his fifth absence since replacing Liz Truss as Prime Minister.

Mr Sunak will instead be at the NHS 75th anniversary service, and will miss it again next week to attend the Nato summit in Lithuania.

He has now been accused of “throwing in the towel” by the Liberal Democrats on the one year anniversary of Boris Johnson standing down as Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will once again miss PMQs.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak will once again miss PMQs.

Since then, Mr Sunak has failed to vote on the Privileges Committee report condemning Mr Johnson for misleading Parliament over partygate, declined to block Mr Johnson’s honours list and now has the worst attendance record at PMQs of any Prime Minister since 1979.

Taking next week into account, Mr Sunak will have missed six of 29 PMQs. Oliver Dowden and Angela Rayner will now fill in for their respective leaders.The Prime Minister defended his record before the Liaison Committee on Monday, saying even if he was not attending the NHS service, he might be expected to attend events involving the King in Scotland.

He told Sir Chris Bryant: “Your view is that I should not be attending the NHS celebration, or the King’s coronation celebration in Scotland or indeed the Nato summit?

“That’s a perfectly reasonable point of view, but it’s worth pointing out the Leader of the Opposition also will be speaking at the NHS church service on Wednesday.”

Liberal Democrat Chief Whip Wendy Chamberlain commented: “Now he’s too weak to vote to condemn Johnson’s partygate lies and too scared to even turn up to PMQs”.

