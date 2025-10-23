Fishing boats in Peterhead harbour | Katharine Hay

Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon said Scotland receiving just £28 million out of the £360m Fishing and Coastal Growth Fund was “nothing short of insulting”.

The SNP Government has said it is “wholly unacceptable” that Scotland is only receiving eight per cent of a UK fishing fund - despite landing over 60 per cent of Britain’s fish.

Tory Scottish Secretary Andrew Bowie said the UK Government “has absolutely no regard for Scotland's totemic fishing industry”.

The UK Government announced the new fund on Monday, which aims to help modernise the UK’s fishing fleet.

But Scotland’s fishermen has said that the money being worked out via the Barnett formula - meaning Scotland only gets an amount proportionate to its population - is “unfair”.

Ms Gougeon said in a letter to Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle: “The deal that you have presented on the share of this funding to Scotland is wholly unacceptable.

“As you will be aware, the Scottish fishing sector accounts for over 60 per cent of the UK’s fishing capacity and over 60 per cent of UK seafood exports. Moreover, more than 75 per cent of all UK quota species is landed by Scottish vessels.

“Over the past several months, at both Ministerial and official level, we have set out a clear, rational, and evidence-based case for Scotland’s share of this funding to be representative of the relative size and importance of the Scottish sector, and reflect at least the 46 per cent share Scotland previously received from the EU funding allocated to the UK.

“Instead the announced allocation of just 7.78 per cent is a grossly oversimplified approach which does not represent a fair settlement for Scotland, a position supported by key Scottish stakeholders.

“It is unjustified and nothing short of insulting to the Scottish fishing industry and our coastal communities. It also disproportionately benefits your own fishing sector in England – for whom you have retained over £300 million, despite landing significantly smaller catches than Scotland.”

Tory Shadow Scottish Secretary Andrew Bowie said: “This Labour government has absolutely no regard for Scotland's totemic fishing industry, much of which is in my native North East.

“That began with their instant courting of Brussels to throw away our hard-won fishing rights which were lost in the 1970s.

“Now we have this piffling sum to support the industry in Scotland, based on population rather than the massively outsize contribution our fishermen make to the UK economy.

“The Conservatives are continuing to champion Scotland's fishing industry, from catch to processing to the kitchen table, while Labour do not understand how important this all is. If it's not taxing family farms out of business, it's spreading coppers around on fishing which is worth so much more than that.

“Keir Starmer either doesn't know how bad this looks in the eyes of rural Scotland, or doesn't care.”

Fisheries Minister Dame Angela Eagle said: “The grit and determination of fishers throughout the UK brings the best seafood to our dining tables and across the world.

“This fund will revitalise the fishing sector and coastal communities right across the UK, spurring growth as part of our Plan for Change.