Douglas Alexander has vowed to “take seriously any SNP majority” at next year’s Holyrood election.

But he made no commitment to grant a second independence referendum if the SNP wins 65 seats - despite the Nationalists claiming he had.

The Scottish Secretary said during his first Scotland Office Questions for 18 years that “as Scots we made our choice in 2014”.

But the SNP claimed he had confirmed an SNP majority next year would bring about a vote on whether to leave the UK.

First Minister John Swinney recently announced that there will be a second independence referendum if the SNP wins 65 of the Scottish Parliament's 130 seats.

This would almost definitely need to be allowed by the UK Government and it has given no indication it would do so.

SNP MP Stephen Gethins read out a quote in the House of Commons on Wednesday, asking the Scottish Secretary who had said: “If there’s an SNP majority, it’s got to be looked at in Westminster.”

Mr Alexander replied: “I sense it might be myself. And we would take seriously any SNP majority.

“But if they were to be returned to office, I hope they would do better than they’ve done over the last 18 years.

“I can assure you, on this side of the House, we’re not anticipating defeat. We’re working for victory.”

Arbroath and Broughty Ferry MP Mr Gethins then pointed out that the quote was actually from Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer.

He said: “Is he going to stick to that commitment? Or are we going to see Labour break yet another promise?”

Mr Alexander replied: “Not least because my boss has just turned up, I always agree with my boss.

“But the reality is this: we are clear and unequivocal that what we don’t want is the break up of the United Kingdom.

“As Scots we made our choice in 2014 and that was a better future within the United Kingdom.”

Speaking after Scotland Questions, Mr Gethins said: “If the SNP win a majority next year, the people of Scotland should have choice over whether we have a fresh start with independence – Keir Starmer is on record agreeing with that and today Douglas Alexander confirmed it.

“While it is welcome that Douglas Alexander indicated the UK Government would take an SNP majority seriously when it comes to a Scottish independence referendum, the fact is every time Douglas Alexander or one of his Labour Party cronies stands up in Westminster and tries to dictate to the Scottish people about what’s good for them it’s just another reminder about how far removed Westminster is.

“The precedent is clear, when the SNP win a majority, we deliver a referendum on independence and next year we intend to do just that and offer the people of Scotland a fresh start with independence."