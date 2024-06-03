The Scotsman rates the party leaders after the first Scottish election TV debate.

The first Scottish election TV debate centred on a row over the future of the North Sea oil and gas industry – with SNP leader John Swinney tying himself in knots after being unable to explain his party’s position on new fossil fuels developments.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar shrugged off criticism over his party’s plans to speed up the transition to renewables, while Tory leader Douglas Ross admitted he got it wrong by backing Liz Truss’s nightmare mini-budget and was forced to put distance between himself and his Conservative colleagues at Westminster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Handout photo issued by STV of (left to right) Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar, SNP leader John Swinney, STV’s political editor Colin Mackay, Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross and Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton (Photo by Kirsty Anderson/STV/PA Wire)

Anas Sarwar

The Scottish Labour leader has a confident first debate – sticking to his guns and brushing off concerns about his party’s spending plans.

Put under pressure over plans to end new oil and gas licences and extend a windfall tax, Mr Sarwar insisted Labour will accelerate the transition “in partnership” with the industry.

The SNP leader pointed to potential spending cuts set to be made by Labour – but Mr Sarwar calmly said “I don’t accept” the conclusion, despite Mr Swinney accusing him of having “totally rewritten the Labour financial strategy”.

After Mr Ross pointed to warning by the industry that 42,000 oil and gas jobs are being threatened by Labour, Mr Sarwar bolding declared “they are wrong”.

John Swinney

The First Minister had a difficult opening to the debate – immediately admitting that he is “rebuilding trust” with the SNP after “recognising the challenges we face”.

Asked repeatedly whether the SNP supports new oil and gas licences, Mr Swinney couldn’t shed any light. He finally said he supports “climate compatibility” tests – something Boris Johnson’s government suggested and was criticised by the SNP.

In the middle of a shouting match with Mr Sarwar, the FM accused Mr Sarwar’s party of looking to "prolong austerity”. But he was dealt a zinger in response.

"You are the architect in austerity in Scotland, particularly around local government,” Mr Sarwar proudly said in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Douglas Ross

The Tory leader was forced into defensive measures – forced to deny he backed Boris Johnson during partygate and given no choice but to distance himself from Conservative ministers.

He was dealt a brutal blow from Mr Sarwar who told him he should be “touring the country apologising for the Tory damage” and "begging for forgiveness from the Scottish people”.

Asked about his support for Liz Truss’s disastrous mini-budget, Mr Ross admitted he will “hold my hands up” and acknowledge he got it wrong.

It was all pretty uncomfortable for Mr Ross as he struggled to shake off the legacy his party at Westminster has heaped on the Tories.

Alex Cole-Hamilton

The Scottish LibDems leader struggled to carve out his party’s identity on the big issues – insisting people “badly need some hope and change of direction” and adamant his party will be “part of the change that is coming”.

But to demonstrate that, Mr Cole-Hamilton cosied up to the Scottish Labour leader in a chummy and frankly bizarre cross-examination.