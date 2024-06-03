Kemi Badenoch has said that "changing your clothes doesn't change who you are" as she set out the Tories' pledge to change the Equality Act so that sex is defined only as someone's biological sex. But the women and equalities minister could not say what what kind of paperwork people would need to show to use single-sex spaces under the plans. Ms Badenoch could not answer questions on whether someone's original birth certificate - or one amended after a legally-recognised gender change - would define biological sex in such cases.