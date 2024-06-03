Scotland news LIVE: What do teachers really think about using AI in schools? | Looking ahead to Dior's fashion show in Outlander castle | Rock singer Fish on his new life as an island crofter
Our daily live blog will keep you informed of all news, politics, sport and weather from across Scotland.
Kemi Badenoch has said that "changing your clothes doesn't change who you are" as she set out the Tories' pledge to change the Equality Act so that sex is defined only as someone's biological sex. But the women and equalities minister could not say what what kind of paperwork people would need to show to use single-sex spaces under the plans. Ms Badenoch could not answer questions on whether someone's original birth certificate - or one amended after a legally-recognised gender change - would define biological sex in such cases.
Off-grid and unplugged: Rock singer Fish begins a new life as a crofter in the Outer Hebrides
Scottish rock star Fish has hit a milestone in his life, officially becoming a pensioner on his recent birthday in April.
So you might think this would be a time when the singer, a popular solo artist and former frontman of cult 1980s prog rock band Marillion, could sit back and enjoy the fruits of his success, make use of the free bus pass and generally slow down a little.
But no. Not Fish.
A-list celebs, an Outlander castle, and high fashion as Dior brings star-studded show to Crieff.
From 8pm tonight, Crieff will be the centre of the universe as far as glamour is concerned.
Good morning! Fascinating topic to kick off the day with today... AI: What do Scottish teachers really think about using artificial intelligence in schools?
Nearly half of Scottish educators fear artificial intelligence (AI) will undermine the integrity of pupil assessments, a new survey has found.
The study of more than 500 teachers, lecturers and school leaders revealed mixed feelings about the use of the emerging technology, with 57 per cent excited about the potential for a positive impact on education, but 61 per cent expressing concerns.
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.