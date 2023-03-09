BBC Question Time returns tonight with a panel set to discuss the latest from around the world of politics, from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, the economic outlook and the latest over the government’s controversial immigration policy.

Fiona Bruce will once again return to chair and lead the panel through the hottest talking points with a panel of politicians from the three biggest parties in the UK on the show this week.

The panel will be taking questions from audience members in London, with Rishi Sunak’s Brexit deal, immigration policy and more all likely to be discussed.

It is likely that the panel will be asked about comments made by Gary Lineker who has faced criticism from members of the Tory party after comparing the language used to launch the policy with 1930s Germany.

With all this and more set to be debated on BBC Question Time, we take a look at who is on the panel and what viewers can expect from the show.

Robert Jenrick

The Minister for Immigration will be on the BBC Question Time panel this evening and represent the government over their latest immigration plan that aims to prevent anyone who arrives in the UK by unauthorised means from staying.

Jenrick has been front and centre for the plans and has defended them to the press. The MP for Newark said that they would be deploying some “novel” legal arguments to defend the measures, but said he was confident they would prove effective.

“We are confident that we have got strong legal arguments. They are in some cases new and novel legal arguments. I don’t think that should surprise anyone.

“These are new legal principles but they are likely to be upheld by the courts.”

Jenrick, who was opposed to Brexit, could also give insight into a host of matters having served previously as secretary of state for Housing.

Earlier this year Jenrick sincerely apologised” to a court after racking up his second speeding conviction in the space of a year. He has also been a long term supporter of sending immigrants to Rwanda saying in January that the Government still hopes to restart flights “as soon as possible”, but it was “right” to wait until court appeals have concluded.

Sarah Jones

The Shadow Home Office Minister will also appear on BBC Question Time and we can expect some fiery clashes over immigration with the Labour MP likely to clash with Robert Jenrick. Earlier this week at PMQs, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer accused the Government’s asylum plan of driving a “coach and horses” through the country’s modern slavery framework.

Jones recently made headlines following a free vote that saw MPs reject calls to allow silent prayer abortion clinic buffer zones. She said: : “I am a person of faith. I’ve also walked into an abortion clinic.

“I pray but I also know how intimidating it is to walk past people silently standing there with signs trying to communicate, trying to pray, trying to persuade women to change their mind.

“If you read the amendment, no offence is committed under subsection one by a person engaged in consensual communication. What is consensual communication? How on earth can we define what consensual communication is in this way?

“Members have said women should not be harassed. Everybody agrees with that, everybody agrees, but one person’s consensual communication is another person’s harassment.”

Jones was a civil servant and worked for Shelter before becoming an MP. She has been the MP for Croydon Central since 2017. She recently hit out against the 15 per cent Council Tax increase being imposed in her constituency.

Yasmin Alibhai-Brown

The journalist and columnist has written extensively for The i, The Guardian, The New York Times and more. She came to the UK in 1972 from Uganda to study literature at Oxford University.

She was awarded an MBE for services to journalism but has faced criticism from some over her view with her views being seen as anti racist and left . She is regular international public speaker in Britain, other European countries, North America and Asian nations

In 2021 she was part of the panel on Jeremy Vine which made headlines after Mike Parry, during an appearance on Jeremy Vine’s Channel 5 said “Minorities have to be squashed”, but later suggested his remarks were taken out of context. Mike Parry made the comment during a discussion alongside Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

She was previously a supporter of the Labour Party but ended her support over the Iraq War.

Ken Clarke

The former home secretary, and now member of the House of Lords, Ken Clarke will appear on BBCQT this evening. The former MP, who represented the Conservatives in Rushcliffe for 49 years also served as the former Chancellor, Justice, Health, Education and Home Secretary.

We can expect Clarke to back the government on a number of matters and also bring insight from his years in politics.

Recently, he made headlines after he claimed financial crooks are attracted to London because of the comparative ease in finding lawyers and accountants to clean their dirty money. The Conservative grandee stressed the need for legislation targeting economic crime that would make “a real, practical difference on the ground”. Highlighting failed attempts to prevent gangsters, fraudsters, kleptocrats and terrorists abusing the UK economy, he argued against a law “that makes us all highly satisfied and proud but which… makes remarkably little difference”.

He also backed Theresa May’s Brexit deal three times but called ‘bloody difficult’ In 2018 for Politico he also said that common sense had “gone out the window” writing: ““The Americans have got Trump, we’ve got Brexit and the French have got Yellow Jackets”

Richard Madeley

Richard Madeley will be the final guest on the BBC Question Time panel. The TV presenter, known for presenting shows along with his wife, Judy, and fronts programmes such as Good Morning Britain and This Morning will be on the show this evening.

In 2021 he had to quit I’m A Celeb after breaking the Covid bubble and also recently said that Chris Rock was the rudest guest he has ever interviewed.

He also recently made headlines during an interview with RMT general secretary Mick Lynch with the union leader accused Madeley of “ranting” and suggested the presenter should interview himself.

Mr Madeley put it to Mr Lynch on Good Morning Britain that the rail strikes were targeting people at Christmas and could put hoteliers, restauranteurs and retailers out of business during a normally busy time of year.

Mr Lynch said: “We’re not targeting Christmas, it isn’t Christmas yet, Richard, I don’t know when your Christmas starts but mine starts on Christmas Eve.”

Madeley branded that statement as “disingenuous”, adding: “Commercial Christmas starts in December, you know that.”

As the pair spoke over each other, Mr Lynch said: “Richard, why don’t you just interview yourself?”

Many questioned the stance of Madeley from the off, with others criticising him for unprofessional conduct in telling an interviewee to “jog on”