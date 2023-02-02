Who's on Question Time tonight? Full line-up of panellists

BBC Question Time airs tonight with the political flagship show returning to Glasgow to discuss the latest events and issues gripping UK and Scottish politics.

Fiona Bruce will once again return to chair and lead the panel through the hottest talking points with gender reform, the latest strike action across the UK, ongoing issues with ferries, allegations against Dominic Raab and Scottish independence all likely to feature.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With all this and more set to be debated on BBC Question Time, we take a look at who is on the panel and what viewers can expect.

BBC Question Time is coming from Glasgow tonight

John Lamont

John Lamont will be the Government’s representative on the show, with the Scotland Office MP for Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk being in office since 2017.

The MP recently defended the UK Government’s decision to make a Section 35 order saying that the move, which was branded as an “attack on democracy” by some, was a “decision based on the legislation’s consequences for the operation of reserved matters across Scotland, England and Wales including on equality legislation”.

He added: “I believe, and this Government believes, that transgender people deserve our respect, our support and our understanding. We have a long-established, world-leading equality framework that protects everyone including transgender people from the discrimination, harassment and victimisation and advances equality of opportunity for all.”

The former solicitor and MSP is also a strong advocate for the Union and has previously said that Scotland “benefits massively” from being in the union saying last year “In Scotland, £13,881 was spent per head of population on public services – that’s £1,984 above the average of for the UK as a whole.”

Lamont was critical of former Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigning from the position of Private Secretary to the Foreign Office in order to vote against Boris Johnson in the vote of no confidence.

Ian Murray

Labour MP Ian Murray will be on the BBC show this evening and remains the only Scottish Labour MP in the House of Commons.

The MP for Edinburgh South played a crucial role in the survival of Hearts and was previously Chair of the 'Foundation of Hearts'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scotland’s only Labour MP has also been in a unique position with the Section 35 order as a member of the UK Government after the Scottish Labour leader branded it as “the wrong approach”

On Section 35 Murray said “The problem we’ve got at the moment is that both governments are refusing to find a resolution to this, they have been refusing to find a resolution to any of these cross-border problems and therefore we have ended up in a constitutional quagmire.”

The Shadow Scottish secretary also hit out at the handling of events over the Isla Bryson case after the Scottish Government intervened and said the transgender woman who was found guilty of raping two women when she was a man, would be removed from Scotland’s all-female prison immediately.

Murray said that the Scottish Government had “botched” the Isla Bryson case adding at the time “I think in all reasonable terms people would see the current issues that are going on around the Isla Bryson case as being unreasonable.”

The Labour MP is also a supporter of the Union and has previously hit out at the SNP’s stance on independence, saying recently: “The SNP are treating the Scottish public like fools, a failing Scottish Government hiding behind the veil of an empty and failing independence policy.”

Jenny Gilruith

SNP MSP Jenny Gilruith for Mid Fife and Glenrothes will also feature on the panel on BBC Question Time and will be the Scottish Government’s representative.

While the MSP will likely give insight to government stances on a host of topics, one issue that may be focussed on is ferries as a result of Gilruith’s role as Transport Minister. There have been a host of issues with the delivery and upkeep of vessels, with a recent report finding the provision of ferries for Scotland’s island communities was “well below” reasonable levels.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A total of 394 responses were received to the Transport Committee’s call for views on the ferry service this year. Reliability of ferry sailings emerged as a key theme, with many saying the service should be resilient enough to cope with extreme weather events and faults on the vessels.

Following the consultation, Jenny Gilruth said she recognised “many of the concerns raised in the committee’s report from our own regular engagement with islanders and stakeholders” and added: “We know we need to improve resilience in the short-term and in the long-term.”

“The Scottish Government has invested more than £2bn in our ferry services since 2007 and we continue to work towards introducing more capacity and greater resilience on the Clyde and Hebrides network.

Last year, it was announced that a Turkish shipyard had been named as the preferred bidder to build two new ferries for Scotland’s island communities.

The Transport Minister may also face questions about the ongoing rail strikes across the UK and the difference in stance between UK and Scottish Government approaches, with a large number of transport strikes in Scotland resolved. As a former teacher, Gilruith could also have insight on the ongoing education strikes from the EIS and other trade unions.

Ella Whelan

Freelance journalist, commentator and author of What Women Want: Fun, Freedom and an End to Feminism Ella Whelan will also be on the BBC Question Time

The filmmaker is a columnists and podcast for Spiked and has spoken out on the Isla Bryson case saying that the only reason Nicola Sturgeon intervened in the case was because the issue “became untenable for her own career to maintain the absolutist approach”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ella is one half of Lobster Films – a new production company making political documentaries

India Willoughby

India Scarlett Willoughby is a newsreader, broadcaster, journalist and commentator. She presented 5 News on Channel 5 and co-hosted the all-women talk show, Loose Women on ITV.

India Willoughby was recently trending on social media after responding to J.K Rowling’s tweet mocking the “temporary blindness” of the politicians who posed near a ‘decapitate TERFs’ sign at a rally in Glasgow.

Posting on Twitter, India Willoughby wrote: ‘I’m more of a woman than J.K Rowling will ever be’

She also stated recently that “nobody is coming to the rescue” of the trans community apart from Nicola Sturgeon.

The broadcaster, 57, from Cumbria, who has over 50,000 followers, quit her job presenting the news for ITV in 2010 and announced that she had transitioned to female when she returned to screens five years later. She appeared on Celebrity Big Brother and has written for a host of UK newspapers.

She also made headlines in 2018 when Ofcom decided not to investigate complaints that the behaviour of Celebrity Big Brother contestant India Willoughby was racially offensive when the transgender newsreader suggested the sight of men in drag was as offensive as the Black And White Minstrel Show.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad