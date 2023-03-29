Who is in First Minister Humza Yousaf's new Cabinet? Who are Michael Matheson, Mairi McAllan and Neil Gray?

First Minister Humza Yousaf has unveiled his new-look Cabinet, with a majority of women in key ministerial positions for the first time.

Ten members have been appointed to the Cabinet, after Mr Yousaf was officially sworn in as First Minister on Tuesday.

But who is in the Cabinet, and what previous roles did they hold?

Shona Robison will take on the finance brief as well as being confirmed as Deputy First Minister.

First Minister Humza Yousaf arrives at Bute House. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

The former social justice secretary, who was a key figure driving the Scottish Government gender reform legislation, takes up the portfolio vacated by Kate Forbes, who moves to the backbenches after turning down a Cabinet position.

Michael Matheson, who is a former net zero and transport secretary, becomes health secretary – taking on one of Cabinet’s most difficult roles. The health brief was held by Mr Yousaf before his elevation to become Nicola Sturgeon’s successor.

Jenny Gilruth takes on the education brief, having been the transport secretary under Ms Sturgeon’s Government. Angela Constance has been appointed justice and home affairs secretary.

Mairi McAllan becomes the second youngest member to be appointed to a Scottish Cabinet as net zero and just transition secretary.

Neil Gray is appointed secretary for wellbeing economy, fair work and energy. The key figure had been a central support of Mr Yousaf during the First Minister’s successful leadership push, having worked as campaign manager for the former health secretary.

Mairi Gougeon and Angus Robertson both remain in post as secretary for rural affairs, land reform and islands, and Cabinet secretary for constitution, external affairs and culture respectively.