Shona Robison 'to be Scotland's new finance secretary' under Humza Yousaf

Shona Robison will be Scotland’s new finance secretary, it has been reported.

Alistair Grant
By Alistair Grant
Published 29th Mar 2023, 13:28 BST
 Comment

It comes as Humza Yousaf appoints his Cabinet following his election as the new SNP leader and First Minister.

He previously announced Ms Robison – who is one of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon's closest friends – would serve as his deputy.

Kate Forbes, Mr Yousaf’s main rival in the bitter SNP leadership contest, held the finance secretary role under Ms Sturgeon.

New First Minister Humza Yousaf with his deputy Shona Robison. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
She turned down another job in Mr Yousaf’s Cabinet – understood to have been the rural affairs portfolio – and will return to the backbenches.

This is a developing story.

