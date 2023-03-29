Shona Robison 'to be Scotland's new finance secretary' under Humza Yousaf

It comes as Humza Yousaf appoints his Cabinet following his election as the new SNP leader and First Minister.
He previously announced Ms Robison – who is one of his predecessor Nicola Sturgeon's closest friends – would serve as his deputy.
Kate Forbes, Mr Yousaf’s main rival in the bitter SNP leadership contest, held the finance secretary role under Ms Sturgeon.
She turned down another job in Mr Yousaf’s Cabinet – understood to have been the rural affairs portfolio – and will return to the backbenches.
This is a developing story.