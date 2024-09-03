Finance secretary Shona Robison outlined cuts in the Scottish Parliament

Up to £500 million of cuts have been announced by the Scottish Government as it battles to balance the books.

SNP finance secretary Shona Robison said there was “enormous and growing pressure on the public finances”. Addressing MSPs in Holyrood, she outlined a range of measures totalling almost £1 billion, of which up to £500m are “direct savings”.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison walking into Parliament to deliver her statement on spending cuts. Picture: Lisa Ferguson | Lisa Ferguson

Ms Robison said she was also “reluctantly planning” to utilise up to £460m of additional ScotWind revenue funding, raised following an auction of plots for major offshore wind projects.

This money was initially earmarked for tackling “the twin climate and biodiversity crises”.

Ms Robison said up to £60m of savings will come from emergency spending controls, targeting recruitment, overtime, travel and marketing. Recruitment freezes will be extended across the public sector.

She said the Government would make £188m of specific savings across all portfolios, including sustainable and active travel, and increased interest income on Scottish Water loan balances.

Ministers previously confirmed they would not progress with the removal of peak rail fares, or an extension of concessionary fares to asylum seekers. Meanwhile, winter fuel payments will no longer be paid to all pensioners, mirroring a UK Government decision.

Ms Robison said ministers had agreed with councils “that they can draw on specific existing programmes” to fund pay deals.