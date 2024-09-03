It won’t be a very demure statement from Finance Secretary Shona Robison this afternoon.

Finance Secretary Shona Robison is struggling to balance the books. Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images | Getty Images

Ahead of her statement, Ms Robison says we are entering a “new era of austerity” which will have “a profound effect on our ability to deliver for the people of Scotland”.

She said: “The SNP government has delivered a balanced budget in every year that we have been in office - and we will continue to do so.

“I am proud to serve in a government which is investing hundreds of millions of pounds to lift children in Scotland out of poverty, and is ensuring our police, our nurses and our teachers are the best paid in the UK.

“We have taken many tough choices, including asking those on higher incomes to pay a bit more income tax, in order that we can invest more in public services like our NHS.”

She added: “But the fact is, the Scottish Government operates with a largely fixed budget determined by Westminster - and under the Labour government it is clear that we are entering a whole new era of austerity.