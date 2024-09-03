Scottish politics LIVE: Spending cuts laid bare as Shona Robison to make statement to Parliament
Follow along live as MSPs return to Holyrood for the first day back after the summer recess.
There is lots happening in the Scottish Parliament this afternoon, not least because Finance Secretary Shona Robison is due to make a statement on the Scottish Government’s finances, after announcing several cuts in recent weeks.
She is expected to make hundreds of millions of pounds of cuts.
This comes ahead of First Minister John Swinney’s Programme for Government on Wednesday.
It is not just Ms Robison’s statement we are looking ahead to this afternoon. There will also be ministerial statements on community cohesion, gender identity healthcare for young people, the Clyde and Hebrides ferries, and mobile phones, behaviour and relationships at schools.
Fight for Scottish Conservative leadership
Last night the three candidates vying to become the next Scottish Conservative leader clashed in a televised hustings on STV.
Russell Findlay MSP, Murdo Fraser MSP and Meghan Gallacher MSP are all standing for leader.
Our Deputy Political Editor David Bol was watching the debate, and gave his scores on the doors.
You can read Deputy Political Editor David Bol’s analysis of what’s coming up in parliament in today’s paper.
It won’t be a very demure statement from Finance Secretary Shona Robison this afternoon.
Ahead of her statement, Ms Robison says we are entering a “new era of austerity” which will have “a profound effect on our ability to deliver for the people of Scotland”.
She said: “The SNP government has delivered a balanced budget in every year that we have been in office - and we will continue to do so.
“I am proud to serve in a government which is investing hundreds of millions of pounds to lift children in Scotland out of poverty, and is ensuring our police, our nurses and our teachers are the best paid in the UK.
“We have taken many tough choices, including asking those on higher incomes to pay a bit more income tax, in order that we can invest more in public services like our NHS.”
She added: “But the fact is, the Scottish Government operates with a largely fixed budget determined by Westminster - and under the Labour government it is clear that we are entering a whole new era of austerity.
“The cuts that they are proposing to make will have a profound effect on our ability to deliver for the people of Scotland, but the SNP government will do everything we can to protect people and public services from the cuts that Westminster is making to our budget.”
Lots coming up today
It is not just the financial update we are expecting from this afternoon’s Holyrood schedule.
As it is the first day back after the summer recess, there’s plenty for the MSPs to be getting busy with.
We are also expecting ministerial statements on community cohesion, gender identity healthcare for young people, the Clyde and Hebrides ferries, and mobile phones, behaviour and relationships in schools.
Cruel Summer
It’s been an eventful summer, not least because of the general election back in July.
But the Scottish Government as already announced a series of cuts to government budgets, including:
Cuts to universal winter fuel payments
Reintroduction of peak rail fares
Cuts to culture funding
Cuts to nature restoration funding
Scrapping free bus travel for asylum seekers
Shelving active travel projects
Halting all non-essential advertising
Pausing pledge to hand out free iPads
Freeze on non-essential recruitment
This comes after Finance Secretary Shona Robison wrote to all cabinet secretaries stopping all but essential government spending (i.e. spending on services the government is legally obliged to deliver, or moves to avoid an economic crash).
Civil servants have also been told to put all options for cuts on the table, including universal benefits such as free prescriptions and free university tuition fees.
Millions of pounds of cuts to be announced today
The highlight of day is the upcoming financial statement from Finance Secretary Shona Robison.
She is due to give an update on the Scottish Government’s finances this afternoon.
This is quite unusual as it comes before First Minister John Swinney’s programme for government, which will be unveiled tomorrow.
We are expecting her to make hundreds of millions of pounds worth of cuts to public services as she tries to plug a financial black hole.
