When Neil Gray is speaking about chauffeur football row and what the SNP health secretary might say

Neil Gray - Scotland’s health secretary - has found himself in hot water after using a ministerial car to attend football matches

Sign up to our Politics newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Health Secretary Neil Gray will address MSPs as he faces questions over his use of a ministerial car to attend Aberdeen football games.

But when will he deliver the statement, why is he making it and what exactly might he say?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Neil Gray is under fire over his use of ministerial cars | PA/NationalWorld

Why is Neil Gray being criticised?

Mr Gray was chauffeured to Hampden to watch three games involving Aberdeen, the team he supports.

He was given VIP seats by the Scottish Football Association three times, once in his existing role and two when he was wellbeing economy, fair work and energy secretary.

Those include the Aberdeen veruss Hibernian match for the semi-final of the League Cup and the final against Rangers last year, as well as the semi-final of the Scottish Cup against Celtic this year.

When is Neil Gray speaking?

The health secretary will make a statement to the Scottish Parliament today over the row following calls from the Tories. He is due to address Holyrood at 2.25pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement can be watched on Scottish Parliament TV right here.

The Scottish Parliament building at Holyrood in Edinburgh. Picture: PA | PA

What might Neil Gray say in the statement?

The simple answer to this is we don’t yet know. Mr Gray is considered highly unlikely to resign from the health portfolio, but he may choose to set out his reasons for attending, and explain why they relate to ministerial business. He may also choose to outline any potential tightening around Scottish Government guidelines for attendance at such public events, including sporting matches.

A statement such as this by a sitting minister is not unprecedented. Former health secretary Michael Matheson separately addressed the Scottish Parliament over the iPad roaming charge scandal in November last year. However, the move is unusual.

Michael Matheson (Photo by PA)

What have SNP ministers said about Neil Gray?

Deputy First Minister Kate Forbes has said the health secretary being chauffeured in a ministerial car to football games is not a resigning matter.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ms Forbes on Thursday defended Mr Gray, whom she said had operated within the rules around expenses and travel.

She said it was “appropriate” for Mr Gray – a Dons fan – to attend three Aberdeen FC matches at Hampden because his portfolio includes sport.

“Neil Gray is the minister for health and sport, so it is quite appropriate that he engages with stakeholders in the health service, but also within the sports world, and that includes football.

“Now he is making a statement to Parliament this week on the questions that have arisen in the press.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He will be able to take questions from the opposition and answer them robustly, because he has operated, as I understand it, entirely within the rules of what governs both our transport as well as how we engage with stakeholders.”

Cabinet colleague Gillian Martin has also defended Mr Gray, saying he was “doing his job” and attending events to promote government initiatives.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton has compared the issue to the scandal, which led to the resignation of another SNP health secretary Michael Matheson.