Michael Matheson makes decision on whether to apply to stand for 2026 Scottish election

Former health secretary Michael Matheson has submitted an application in a bid to stand in the next Scottish election.

In a move expected to anger certain figures within the SNP, Mr Matheson is understood to have submitted the application for vetting for the 2026 election in time for Monday’s deadline.

For those who need reminding, this is Michael Matheson, who remains the SNP MSP for Falkirk West (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

Like all those who have applied, Mr Matheson would need to be vetted by the SNP’s head office and then chosen by the local branch to run for election.

Mr Matheson, who quit from the health role in February, earlier this year received the longest ever suspension from the Scottish parliament over an iPad expenses scandal.

MSPs voted in June for Mr Matheson to be suspended for 27 days and stripped him of his salary for 54 days, following a Holyrood committee recommending the punishment after he racked up £11,000 in data fees while on a holiday in Morocco.

Mr Matheson apologised over the scandal, but insisted he looked forward to “continuing to represent the people of Falkirk West, as I have done for many years”. He said at the time the punishment was “politicised” and described the sanction as “excessive”.

Former first ministers Nicola Sturgeon and Humza Yousaf, as well as SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn, have all applied to stand for Holyrood in 2026.

Scottish Conservative deputy leader Rachael Hamilton said: “Scots will find this news scarcely believable. SNP politicians are so disconnected from how the public feel about them that they see no issues in seeking to be elected for another five years.

“Michael Matheson’s application to stand as a candidate is particularly shameless. He lied to the taxpayer and stole thousands of pounds of their money yet he still wants the privilege of being an MSP.

“People are sick and tired of this attitude from the same old SNP faces who have failed Scotland for over 17 years. It is unbelievable that they will not do the right thing, recognise that their trust with the public is broken and step away from frontline politics.”

Toni Giugliano, who lost what had previously been a safe SNP seat in Falkirk at the July general election, blamed the party's decision to stand by Mr Matheson for his failure to get elected.

Posting on his official social media page at the time, Mr Giugliano said: "The SNP must take time to reflect on the scale of defeat across Scotland and rebuild trust with voters. I don't believe this result is a reflection on support for independence – voters have sent the SNP a very clear message to get its house in order.

"I agree with John Swinney that we must heal our relationship with voters – and Falkirk is the place to start. An MSP found to have breached rules on parliamentary expenses must never again be protected – quite the opposite, they must be removed from office."

Mr Matheson used an emotional Holyrood statement in November last year to blamed his teenage sons for the roaming bill, saying he had discovered them watching football during the family trip.