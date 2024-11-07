Donald Trump will be serving another four years as American president. | AFP via Getty Images

As the dust settles on one of the most memorable - and divisive - U.S. elections in history, we’re looking ahead to the next elections.

It was billed as being a neck-and-neck race to become the most powerful person on the planet, but in the end Donald Trump has won the presidency by a clear margin.

On couse to make a clean-sweep of the seven so-called ‘swing states’, it also seems likely that he’ll win the popular vote - something he failed to achieve last time he took office.

A notoriously Marmite figure, many will be looking ahead at when somebody else will take over, while his supporters will be loath to see the back of him.

Here’s what you need to know about when he’ll be moving into the White House - and back out.

When does President Trump take office?

He may have won the election, but Donald Trump still has a wait before he can move into the White House. He’ll not be officially sworn in until January 20 - a date specified by the Constitution’s 20th amendment.

When is the next national election in the U.S.?

The next U.S. midterm elections will take place on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and are the next time that Donald Trump’s powers could be checked. All 435 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives will be up for grabs, along with 33 of the 100 seats in the U.S. Senate, determining the 120th United States Congress. There will also be 39 state and territorial U.S. state governor elections, as well as numerous local elections.

When is the next presidential election?

The Presidential Election Day in 2028 will be held on November 7, 2028. The next president will then be sworn into office on January 20, 2029.

Can Donald Trump stand again?

Currently Donald Trump will not be able to stand for President again. This is because of the 22nd amendment which states that nobody can be elected president more than twice. If someone takes over mid-term due to a President dying or being removed from offer they can only be elected for one more term. The amendment came into force in 1951. Prior to this Franklin D. Roosevelt was the only President in U.S. history to be elected for more than two terms, serving from 1933 until his death in 1945.