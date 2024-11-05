US Election Battleground States: The 7 swing states that could decide the next President of the USA - and how they voted in the past
The United States of America is going to the ballot box to decide who will spend the next four years in the White House - Kamala Harris or Donald Trump.
Both candidates have had the momentum behind them at different points since current President Joe Biden announced he’d not be seeking a second term, but neither have been able to open up a significant lead.
In order to win, one of them will need to reach a majority of 270 electoral college votes out of the 538 available (535 electors from the 50 states and three from the federal District of Columbia).
And to get to that magic number they’ll need to win the popular vote in as many states as possible - particularly in the so-called ‘swing states’ where both parties attract almost equal support.
Here are the seven key contests, how the candidates did in the latest polls, and how the states voted in the last five elections.
Arizona
Arizona has 11 electoral votes and latest polls show no lead for either party.
- 2020: Democrat, 0.31 per cent majority
- 2016: Republican, 3.55 per cent majority
- 2012: Republican, 9.06 per cent majority
- 2008: Republican, 8.48 per cent majority
- 2004: Republican, 10.5 per cent majority
Georgia
Georgia has 16 electoral votes and latest polls give Trump a two point lead.
- 2020: Democrat, 0.24 per cent majority
- 2016: Republican, 5.13 per cent majority
- 2012: Republican, 7.82 per cent majority
- 2008: Republican, 5.2 per cent majority
- 2004: Republican, 16.6 per cent majority
Michegan
Michigan has 15 electoral votes and latest polls give Harris a two point lead.
- 2020: Democrat, 2.78 per cent majority
- 2016: Republican, 0.23 per cent majority
- 2012: Democrat, 9.46 per cent majority
- 2008: Democrat, 16.4 per cent majority
- 2004: Democrat, 3.4 per cent majority
Nevada
Nevada has six electoral votes and latest polls give no clear lead for either candidate.
- 2020: Democrat, 2.39 per cent majority
- 2016: Democrat, 2.42 per cent majority
- 2012: Democrat, 6.68 per cent majority
- 2008: Democrat, 12.49 per cent majority
- 2004: Republican, 2.59 per cent majority
North Carolina
North Carolina has 16 electoral votes and latest polls have Trump leading by two points.
- 2020: Republican, 1.35 per cent majority
- 2016: Republican, 3.66 per cent majority
- 2012: Republican, 2.04 per cent majority
- 2008: Democrat, 0.33 per cent majority
- 2004: Republican, 12.44 per cent majority
Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has 19 electoral votes and latest polls show no lead for either Presidential hopeful.
- 2020: Democrat, 1.16 per cent majority
- 2016: Republican, 0.72 per cent majority
- 2012: Democrat, 5.38 per cent majority
- 2008: Democrat, 10.32 per cent majority
- 2004: Democrat, 2.50 per cent majority
Wisconsin
Wisconsin has 10 electoral votes and latest polls show Harris with a narrow two point lead.
- 2020: Democrat, 0.63 per cent majority
- 2016: Republican, 0.77 per cent majority
- 2012: Democrat, 6.94 per cent majority
- 2008: Democrat, 13.91 per cent majority
- 2004: Democrat, 0.38 per cent majority
