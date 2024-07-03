What time do the polls open and close in Scotland, and where and when can you vote?

We take a look at all you need to know about voting in the general election on July 4.

Scots all over the country will have the opportunity to vote in the general election on July 4.

The polls suggest many seats in Scotland are on a knife-edge, with the SNP and Scottish Labour neck-and-neck to becoming the biggest party north of the border.

But how and when do you vote? Take a look at our helpful guide on everything you need to know about polling day.

When do the polls open and close?

Polling stations open at 7am and close at 10pm. There will be an exit poll published as soon as the polls close at 10pm.

What if I am stuck in a queue at 10pm?

As long as you are in the queue to vote at the polling station when the polls close at 10pm, you will be able to vote.

Where do I go to vote?

Your local polling station will be very close to your home, particularly if you live in an urban area, often at a local school, community centre or church hall.

You should have received a polling card through the post - details of which polling station you are to go to should be on this card. If you haven’t received a polling card, you should contact your local elections office, which can be found via your local council.

What do I need to bring with me?

For the first time, voters will need to show voter ID before they can get their hands on their ballot paper.

Photographic driving licence and passports, as well as bus passes, Young Scot card, Scottish National Entitlement Card, defence identity cards and blue badges.

Those who don’t have photographic ID need to show their voter authority certificate - the deadline to apply for this has already passed. You don’t need to bring your polling card with you or any stationery as pencils will be provided.

What happens once I’m inside?

You’ll need to give your name and address to the staff working at the polling station. They will then give you a ballot paper and tell you which box to put your completed paper into.

How to vote

Westminster uses the first-past-the-post system - whoever gets the most votes, wins the seat.

This means you place one ‘X’ in the box next to the one candidate you want to vote for. If you make a mistake, you can speak to staff at the station about getting a fresh ballot paper.

Can I bring my children and pets to the polling station?

Children are allowed inside the polling station.

Pets, however, are usually not allowed inside unless they are an assistance animal. Those who need someone to accompany them to the station, for example if they have a disability, can do so as long as they are over the age of 18.

Can I take a selfie at the polls?

No - no photography is allowed inside the polling station in case you accidentally reveal how someone else has voted.

Revealing how someone else has voted is punishable by a £5,000 or up to six months in prison. However, selfies can be taken outside the polling station, and you are allowed to reveal how you voted on social media.

What about if I have a postal vote?

Postal votes need to have arrived with the local elections team by 10pm on polling day.

If you are concerned about your postal vote not reaching them in time, most polling stations will be able to take them in person. Those handing in postal votes to their polling station need to fill in a declaration form.

What if I am ill or called away to work on polling day?

You can apply for an emergency proxy vote, where someone you trust votes for you, up until 5pm on polling day.

Emergency proxies will only be granted in specific circumstances and may need a note from your GP or employer as proof you are unable to attend in person. This can be done by contacting your local elections office, which can be found via your local council.

Do I have to speak to ‘tellers’ outside polling stations?

“Tellers” are volunteers who work for candidates and will ask voters for their number on their polling card outside polling stations.