'We hate the UK too': SNP councillor criticised over 'abhorrent' Eurovision tweet

An SNP councillor has been criticised for using “abhorrent language” in a tweet concerning the Eurovision Song Contest.

By Jonathon Reilly
Sunday, 23rd May 2021, 3:24 pm
Rhiannon Spear, Greater Pollok representative, tweeted after UK hopeful James Newman scored nil points in the Eurovision final, won by Italy.

The SNP's national women's convenor posted: “It's ok Europe we hate the United Kingdom too. Love, Scotland.”

Her post was branded by the Scottish Conservatives as another example of the SNP’s “toxic obsession with division”.

A screenshot of the tweet posted by SNP councillor Rhiannon Spear.

Scottish Conservative chief whip Stephen Kerr said: “The mask has again slipped from the SNP and this is another example of their toxic obsession with division.

“This is abhorrent language from one of the SNP’s most prominent campaigners and a 2021 election candidate, not to mention chair of Glasgow City Council’s education committee.

“We should be teaching tolerance and inclusion, not hate and division.”

Ms Spear said: “I have now deleted this tweet about the UK's results in the Eurovision Song Contest, and apologise for any offence caused.”

